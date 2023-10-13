Please join us for Idaho Statesman Subscriber Forum. Hear about our future, meet reporters

We know that our recent change to three days of printed newspapers per week wasn’t just a major transition for us.

It was for you, too.

So we’re inviting our subscribers to a meet-and-greet event Wednesday evening to get your questions answered about the future of the Idaho Statesman, learn more about the digital benefits of your subscription and connect with a few of our reporters. I’ll also be available to chat with you, and we’ll have a customer service specialist on hand for account questions.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that we’ve held an event like this for our readers. We’d like to do this more often. It’s a great opportunity for us to hear what matters to you, and for you to meet some of our terrific staff members.

I’ll be joined at the event by reporters Alex Brizee (criminal justice), Kevin Fixler (investigative), Nick Rosenberger (growth and development) and Ryan Suppe (state politics).

The Idaho Statesman Subscriber Forum will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Quail Hollow Golf Course’s banquet room (4720 N. 36th St., Boise). I’ll make presentations and hold a Q&A with the audience at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., accommodating different work schedules. In between, you’re welcome to chat with our reporters one-on-one or in small groups.

Our hope is that this event will help readers understand why we’re increasing our focus on digital news and how to take advantage of all of the products we offer — while also establishing some personal connections with our staff. Please bring your story ideas, too!

The event is free, but we ask that you RSVP to help with planning. You can RSVP at IdahoStatesman.eventbrite.com. We’ll have refreshments and a gift for attendees.

Chadd Cripe is in his third year as editor of the Idaho Statesman and 28th year on staff. Contact him at ccripe@idahostatesman.com.