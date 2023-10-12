The Please Don't Destroy guys are hunting for treasure in first “Foggy Mountain” movie trailer

The Please Don't Destroy guys are headed into the wild.

After breaking out on Saturday Night Live, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy are trading sketches for a feature film, writing and starring in the new Peacock movie Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain — and now you can check out the trailer.

The three comedians play loose versions of themselves, starring as three aimless best friends who work at a local sporting goods store. Together they set out to find a priceless lost bust of Marie Antoinette, rumored to be buried in the nearby wilderness.

Predictably, their adventure is marred by all sorts of shenanigans, including a pair of meddling park rangers (X Mayo and Meg Stalter), a purple-clad cult leader (Bowen Yang), and one very nosy hawk. Conan O'Brien also stars as the boys' boss (and Ben's dad).

Judd Apatow produced the film, while SNL veteran Paul Briganti directed. EW previously spoke to Briganti for an exclusive first look, and he teased that Foggy Mountain captures the same anarchic energy that made Please Don't Destroy an SNL breakout.

"They have this group chemistry that feeds off each other," Briganti said. "They're so happy when they're together. That is sort of the core and the warmth of the movie."

Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins in 'Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain'

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will debut Nov. 17 on Peacock. Watch the new trailer above.

