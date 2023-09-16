‘Please don’t water down our triple lock... we’ll be left struggling without it’

triple lock

Retirees have called for an end to the triple lock “circus”, warning they will be left financially struggling if the Government decides to cut the state pension.

This week it emerged that pensioners are on track for a bumper increase in April next year after average earnings rose 8.5pc.

Under the terms of the triple lock, this means the new state pension could hit more than £11,502 a year in 2024. It would mark the second year in a row that pensioners have received a significant rise, after inflation last year boosted payments by 10.1pc.

But the potential £140bn bill to the Treasury has left some ministers with cold feet. The Tory manifesto guarantee for Britain’s 12m pensioners has cost the Government hundreds of billions in the 13 years since it launched.

Keeping older voters onside is a priority for both the Conservatives and Labour, but ministers say raising the benefit by the highest of wage growth, inflation or 2.5pc is unfeasible – and this week, neither party would comment on the future of the policy.

Mel Stride, the secretary of state for work and pensions, said on Tuesday that the Government remains committed to the triple lock, but the cost of it is “not sustainable” in the long term.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to it past the next election. Even Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, would not tie herself to the policy.

Rumours are swirling in Westminster that it could be scrapped, or even watered down so the Exchequer can save some money. One measure being considered is removing public sector bonuses from the triple lock equation as a ‘one off’, which could mean the state pension rising by 7.8pc rather than 8.5pc.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), an additional £11bn a year is spent on the state pension due to the triple lock – compared with if it had been raised by either inflation or earnings.

The record hikes to the new state pension also means over half a million pensioners are expected to pay tax for the first time in their retirement, as next April’s rise will take them perilously close to the £12,570 personal allowance.

Analysis by the consultancy firm LCP estimates that roughly £1.4bn of the £10bn extra cost to the Treasury will be paid to the taxman due to the Government’s freeze on tax thresholds.

Tom Selby, of broker AJ Bell, said although the triple lock is “extremely valuable” to pensioners, the Government needs to rethink its approach.

“Savers need stability when it comes to state pension policy,” he said.

“Ideally, that would come through cross-party agreement on how much income the state pension should provide in retirement and how much of someone’s later years should, on average, be spent in receipt of the state pension.”

Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, said: “There was a manifesto promise to protect pensioners by the triple lock, but it has already been broken once before.

“To break the promise a second time would be unforgivable especially as inflation and earnings growth are still so high.

“But there is also a clear case for a review of state pension uprating because the triple lock itself is not working well. We have one of the lowest state pensions in the world, so to suggest Britain can’t even afford to protect this payment cannot be correct.”

‘Pensioners are on a fixed income, we don’t all have savings sitting around’

Yvonne Bailey, 78, from Witney, is a widow who suffers from health conditions such as osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, and arthritis.

She said it is “disgusting” that the Government is considering watering down the triple lock.

“I am a widow and responsible for all the bills – it’s a nightmare. If they scrap the triple lock, with bills and food the price they are now, where do they expect us to get the money from?” she said.

“My pension is £265 a week, including pension credits. It costs money to fill up my car to travel to the doctors or hospital for treatment. The price hikes on fuel have made that far worse – and I have to find that out of my pension.

“The Government should raise the state pension to a sum that makes it affordable for pensioners to live a decent life. I am talking about enough income so that we don’t have to worry about every penny every week.

“Pensioners are on a fixed income, we don’t have savings sitting around. If they cut our money again, it is going to be a big struggle.”

‘The tax man will claw it back – it’s a farce’

Keith Simpson, 76, from County Durham, said that the triple lock debate is a “farce”.

He added that although pensioners have received a higher pension increase than normal over the last few years, it hasn’t made a huge difference.

He said: “I think the triple lock is a good idea as it ensures pensioners are capped on a level playing field as far as average earnings go.

“The rise in pension payments last year, and next, is not a big increase. Pensioners cannot win, because if it goes up any more it will push us over the tax-free bracket and we will have to pay tax on our pensions.

“The Government thinks they are handing you free money but they are not, and we are at risk of going over the tax threshold and the tax man will try and claw it back – it’s a farce.”

Mr Simpson said he and many others will struggle financially if the Government decides to fiddle with the triple lock.

“We get such a small pension compared to other countries and many are constantly juggling to make it fit our means. Without it, and if the triple lock was scrapped, we would be struggling to live at all.”

Even when the state pension was hiked by more than 10pc last year, it was still a relatively low 5.6pc of national income, which is similar to Canada and the Netherlands, but below France and Germany.

According to the Office for National Statistics, this is set to balloon to 6.3pc by 2050, and 8pc by 2065 – which critics claim is an unsustainable amount.

Former Conservative leader, William Hague, said earlier this week that the triple lock and its cost to the taxpayer is like a “runaway train”.

‘Tie the state pension to wages’

Colin Stickney, 81, from Balham, London, said the triple lock debate was a “circus” and called on the Government to tie the state pension to either the minimum or average wage.

He said: “My pension is £700 a month. The whole triple lock thing is a circus. People say that 8pc or 10pc isn’t affordable, but that amount on a pension each year isn’t much.

“The best thing for the Government to do would be to tie the state pension to the minimum or average wage, not inflation. This is how it used to be many years ago.

“I am fortunate enough to have some rental income coming in. But there are thousands of people on a pension who are in a far worse position every year.

