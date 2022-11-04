Pleasant Hill loses to Blair Oaks in Missouri Class 3 championship volleyball match
Pleasant Hill played for the Missouri championship in Class 3 high school volleyball Friday afternoon but fell to Blair Oaks in straight sets.
The Chicks (26-10) thus finished as the state runners-up for Class 3 at the MSHSAA tournaments, which are taking place at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Blair Oaks, the defending champs from Wardsville, won the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-8. The third set was closest of the three, but Pleasant Hill lost that one as well, 25-23, as the Falcons (33-3-1) completed a sweep.
In Friday morning’s Class 5 championship match Lafayette (Wildwood) beat Kickapoo of Springfield 3-1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-17).
On Thursday, Liberty North finished with a third-place trophy in Class 5, beating St. Dominic 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18).
Late Thursday night, Platte County beat Webb City 3-2 for the Class 4 third-place trophy. The Pirates’ winning set-scores for the third-place match: 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 31-29, 15-11.
MSHSAA Missouri volleyball championships
All matches at the Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau
CLASS 5
Thursday’s semifinal scores
Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, Liberty North 1
Kickapoo 3, St. Dominic 2
Thursday’s third-place match
Liberty North 3, St. Dominic 1
Friday’s championship match
Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, Kickapoo, 1
CLASS 4
Thursday’s semifinal scores
Westminster Christian 3, Platte County 1
Incarnate Word 3, Webb City 0
Thursday’s third-place match
Platte County 3, Webb City 2
Friday’s championship match
Incarnate Word vs. Westminster Christian, 2 p.m.
CLASS 3
Thursday’s semifinal scores
Pleasant Hill 3, Ste. Genevieve 2
Blair Oaks 3, Eldon 0
Thursday’s third-place match
Ste. Genevieve 3, Eldon 1
Friday’s championship match
Blair Oaks 3, Pleasant Hill 0
CLASS 2
Friday’s semifinals
Jefferson (Festus) vs. East Buchanan, 6 p.m.
Herman vs. Strafford, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s third-place match: 2 p.m.
Saturday’s championship: 4 p.m.
CLASS 1
Friday’s semifinals
Advance vs. Tarkio/Fairfax, 4 p.m.
Winona vs. Miller, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s third-place match: 10 a.m.
Saturday’s championship: noon