Pleasant Hill loses to Blair Oaks in Missouri Class 3 championship volleyball match

Pleasant Hill played for the Missouri championship in Class 3 high school volleyball Friday afternoon but fell to Blair Oaks in straight sets.

The Chicks (26-10) thus finished as the state runners-up for Class 3 at the MSHSAA tournaments, which are taking place at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Blair Oaks, the defending champs from Wardsville, won the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-8. The third set was closest of the three, but Pleasant Hill lost that one as well, 25-23, as the Falcons (33-3-1) completed a sweep.

In Friday morning’s Class 5 championship match Lafayette (Wildwood) beat Kickapoo of Springfield 3-1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-17).

On Thursday, Liberty North finished with a third-place trophy in Class 5, beating St. Dominic 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18).

Late Thursday night, Platte County beat Webb City 3-2 for the Class 4 third-place trophy. The Pirates’ winning set-scores for the third-place match: 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 31-29, 15-11.

MSHSAA Missouri volleyball championships

All matches at the Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau

CLASS 5

Thursday’s semifinal scores

Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, Liberty North 1

Kickapoo 3, St. Dominic 2

Thursday’s third-place match

Liberty North 3, St. Dominic 1

Friday’s championship match

Lafayette (Wildwood) 3, Kickapoo, 1

CLASS 4

Thursday’s semifinal scores

Westminster Christian 3, Platte County 1

Incarnate Word 3, Webb City 0

Thursday’s third-place match

Platte County 3, Webb City 2

Friday’s championship match

Incarnate Word vs. Westminster Christian, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3

Thursday’s semifinal scores

Pleasant Hill 3, Ste. Genevieve 2

Blair Oaks 3, Eldon 0

Thursday’s third-place match

Ste. Genevieve 3, Eldon 1

Friday’s championship match

Blair Oaks 3, Pleasant Hill 0

CLASS 2

Friday’s semifinals

Jefferson (Festus) vs. East Buchanan, 6 p.m.

Herman vs. Strafford, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place match: 2 p.m.

Saturday’s championship: 4 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday’s semifinals

Advance vs. Tarkio/Fairfax, 4 p.m.

Winona vs. Miller, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place match: 10 a.m.

Saturday’s championship: noon