Plea to stop Christmas dinner oils going down sink

Fatbergs can be caused by oils used to make Christmas dinners

People in Guernsey making Christmas dinner are being told to prevent fats or oils from going down the sink.

Guernsey Water said households should "be sure" to wipe any remaining fats or oils from pans once they had cooled before doing any washing up.

Any fats that did remain should be wiped up with kitchen roll and put into food waste bins, it added.

Fats and oils that go down pipes can cool and cause fatbergs, potentially blocking them.

Fatbergs also often include other items that have gone into sewers, such as wet wipes.

