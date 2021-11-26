Plaza lighting ceremony returns to traditional celebration after broadcast-only 2020

With just an hour to go before the switch was flipped on the 92nd annual Country Club Plaza lighting ceremony, Emma Pefley and Kate Johnson found a prime center spot near the stage.

It was a place with enough room they could vigorously pound their green glowsticks to keep time with “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and “All I want for Christmas Is You” amid peals of laughter.

Pefley recently moved to Las Vegas from her hometown of Lenexa. After witnessing the lighting ceremony once before, she wanted to bring Johnson, of Olathe, a first-timer.

“We wanted to see all the festivities in Kansas City,” Pefley said.

Wayne Wise and Stephanie Bastion of Wichita also were first-time attendees.

“We’re having a really good time. It’s a blast,” Wise said, before heading off in search of a hot drink.

In 2020, the ceremony was a broadcast-only event with some people social distancing on the sidewalks and parking lot rooftops, while cars cruised the streets.

Swarms of people gather to see the annual fireworks and Christmas lighting at Country Club Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

This year’s event kicked off at 5 p.m. with performances from Quixotic and the Musical Theater Heritage. Families, couples and friends wandered the blocked off streets of the Plaza, window-shopping and forming long lines at Starbucks as temperatures dropped. Customers also checked out new the dessert shop, Sugahrush Berries, near the stage.

Members of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team flipped the switch, followed by fireworks.

Bill and Janet Vasu moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to Overland Park in January so the couple also were seeing the lighting ceremony for the first time.

“We heard it was really neat,” he said.