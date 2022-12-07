Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Playtika Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$437m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$526m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Playtika Holding has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Entertainment industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Playtika Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Playtika Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 59% over the last three years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Playtika Holding has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Playtika Holding's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Playtika Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 54% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Like most companies, Playtika Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Playtika Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

