Quick, the new Sony PlayStation 5 is available right now at Walmart!

This just in! PlayStation 5 is available at Walmart. (Photo: Sony)

Today is the day! If you missed out on pre-ordering the new Sony PlayStation 5 a few weeks ago, now’s your chance to pick one up at Walmart. The retailer has the standard disc edition going for $499 and the all-digital edition priced at $399. Both are in stock and ready to go!

And, you’ll get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Available now

Trust us, the PlayStation 5 is sure to be one of the most sought-after items for the holidays this year, so it might be a little tougher to get your hands on a console since demand is so high. In addition, PlayStation games are on sale now—as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday sales event—so scroll down to find a few of our favorites below. These PS5s will sell out and fast!

Both the standard and digital editions of the PlayStation 5 are available at Walmart. (Photo: Sony)

Next Gen Gaming

The PlayStation 5 is the next generation of gaming and the newest home console from Sony. This new generation is a beast, with better graphics, audio and motion, while it’s positioned to carry you over the next several years with state-of-the-art games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Godfall, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls and so much more coming in 2021.

For 2020, Sony released two editions of the new 4K console—and both have 16GB of memory and 825GB of on-board storage. The standard edition comes with a disc drive, so you can still play a few of your older PS4 games on the system since it’s backwards-compatible. It’s also a Blu-ray player. The Digital Edition doesn’t have a disc drive, so if you want to play games or watch movies, you’ll have to download them via the Sony PlayStation Store. It’s $100 cheaper too.

Story continues

Whether you’re new to gaming or looking to upgrade your old PS4, the new Sony PlayStation 5 will keep you more than occupied for many years to come. Good luck and happy gaming!

However, if you’d like the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S instead. Walmart also has both consoles available for early Black Friday. Click here for more info.

Need some games to play? Check out Sony PlayStation games on sale below:

