PlayStation 5 release date, price, games & more: A complete guide to Sony's next-generation console

The future of gaming is mere months away.

Just in time for the holiday season — surprise, surprise — Sony's PlayStation 5 will be hitting shelves, giving gamers something to look forward to in an otherwise dreadful year.

Going toe-to-toe with Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the PS5 is ushering the new console generation seven years after the release of the PlayStation 4. Rumors regarding the console's power, backwards compatibility were put to rest, while the reveal event opened the door for new, innovative features for a new era of gaming.

From Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event on June 11, here's what you need to know about Sony's newest console set to hit the market this year:

PlayStation 5 release date

Date: TBD

The PlayStation 5 release date will be announced to the public at 4 p.m. ET. The console is expected to be available in stores in time for the 2020 holiday season.

PS5 price: How much does it cost?

TBD

PlayStation 5's price is rumored to be upward of $500, but its retail price is expected to be revealed during Thursday's event. It is also expected to be the sole model of the PS5 releasing this holiday.

As with past years and generations, there will most definitely be different models of the PS5 releasing during the console generation.

How to preorder PS5

Most big-name retailers like GameStop and Best Buy offer preorder programs, usually for a down payment or percentage of the console's full price. Amazon also offers preorder for full price of the console and can be canceled at any time.

PlayStation 5 games

Some games rumored for the PS5 at launch are "Madden 21" and "Bloodborne: Remastered." Sony is expecting to release and feature more games during Thursday's event. Any games featured will be detailed below.

New PS5 features

On Thursday, Sony will go into detail with some of its new features. Backwards compatibility will be a hot subject, with PS4 games expected to be playable on the PS5.

Others will be listed and detailed below: