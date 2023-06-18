Give Your PlayStation 5 an Old School Aesthetic With Dbrand's Retro Darkplates

With a bold intention to marry the power of the modern PlayStation 5 with a Y2K-inspired aesthetic, Dbrand invites gamers to embark on a nostalgic journey while embracing the cutting-edge capabilities of the console with their latest offering: PS5 Retro Darkplates.

Available in a vibrant array of "Atomic Purple," "Ice Blue," "Fire Orange," and "Smoke Black" each Darkplate captures the essence of the iconic Nintendo N64s that once graced the gaming landscape. Displaying their commitment to authenticity, Dbrand went to extraordinary lengths by subjecting a PS5 console to an X-ray machine. This meticulous process enabled them to recreate the intricate inner workings of the console. Each Retro Darkplates kit is packaged with panels, a “hue-matched” middle and bottom skin, a microfiber cloth, three left light strips and three right light strips. You also have the option to use Dbrand's purchasing tool to mix and match the Darkplates, meaning you could pair a blue outer shell with an orange middle for a playful color combination.

Check out a closer look at the Darkplates in the gallery above and note that you can pick them up now via the Dbrand online store for $69 USD a piece.

