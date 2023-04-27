PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PlaySide Studios:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = AU$1.9m ÷ (AU$48m - AU$6.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, PlaySide Studios has an ROCE of 4.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PlaySide Studios compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PlaySide Studios here for free.

So How Is PlaySide Studios' ROCE Trending?

In terms of PlaySide Studios' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last three years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, PlaySide Studios has decreased its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that PlaySide Studios is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 61% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

