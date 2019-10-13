Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for Week 6

Two AFC teams hoping to climb the standings face off on the Week 6 edition of " Sunday Night Football ," as the Steelers visit the Chargers.

The Chargers suffered a limp 20-13 loss to Denver in Week 5, the second time they've been held to 14 points or fewer. In the final year of his contract, quarterback Philip Rivers has shown his typical production but hasn't been able to turn that into wins, partially because the 38-year-old's yards per attempt have dropped from 8.5 to 7.6.

Los Angeles reached the playoffs in four of the five years in which Rivers averaged at least 8 yards per attempt. The last time the Chargers made the playoffs with Rivers averaging fewer than 8 yards per attempt was 2007.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: NFL Week 6 coverage map

Pittsburgh is coming off a crushing overtime loss to Baltimore, a game which could've helped erase a bad start to the season but instead puts coach Mike Tomlin's team facing a steep climb to get into playoff contention with its third-string quarterback.

Mason Rudolph was knocked out by a hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas and won't play Sunday, leaving quarterback duties to Devlin Hodges.

Below is all the info you need to watch Chargers vs. Steelers on Sunday night, including the TV channels and kickoff time.

Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight?

Matchup : Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

This is the Chargers' first primetime game of the season, but they'll be on national TV plenty of times the rest of the season. Los Angeles has four primetime games, next coming Monday night Week 10 against the Raiders. Coach Anthony Lynn's team will return to "Sunday Night Football" against the Vikings in Week 15.

Story continues

This Sunday night game gives Pittsburgh three primetime appearances in six games. The Steelers will make it four in eight on Monday night against the Dolphins in Week 8, and their final night game comes in Week 11, facing the Browns on Thursday night.

MORE: Full betting preview for Steelers vs. Chargers

What channel is Sunday Night Football on?

TV channel (national) : NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Steelers vs. Chargers will be on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," called by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and color commentator Cris Collinsworth. Michele Tafoya is the sideline reporter.

MORE: Watch every NFL game and RedZone on DAZN (Canada only)

Sunday Night Football TV schedule 2019

Week 16 Dec. 22 Chiefs at Bears

All "Sunday Night Football" games start at 8:20 p.m. ET.