Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 3

The teams playing on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3 appear to be two of the best in the NFC in 2020. Though one team is off to a decidedly better start to the season than the other.

The Packers' offense exploded against the Vikings and the Lions over the first week and led Green Bay to a 2-0 start. The Saints looked sharp in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, but their offense struggled against the Raiders last week and dropped them to 1-1.

This typically would be among the greatest challenges road teams in the NFL must face, but because no fans are allowed at the Superdome amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers won't have to deal with what otherwise would have been a noisy Saints crowd.

Below is more about the matchup, plus everything to know about how to watch "Sunday Night Football."

Who plays on "Sunday Night Football" tonight?

Matchup : Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Packers vs. Saints in Week 3 is technically the fourth "Sunday Night Football" broadcast of the season if you include NBC's showing of the Thursday-night season opener in Kansas City. That game was all about the quarterbacks, and this one is no different.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are on their way to the Hall of Fame, but based on early signs this season, the Green Bay passer at age 36 has much more left physically than Brees at 41.

Rodgers is aiming for his third road game in a row with 300 or more passing yards and two or more passing touchdowns. He and running back Aaron Jones are two of the biggest reasons why the Packers are the fourth team in NFL history with 80 or more points (85) and 1,000 or more net yards of offense (1,010) through the first two weeks of season.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for "quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime." Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

What channel is "Sunday Night Football" on tonight?

TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network's TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all "Sunday Night Football" games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC's team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michaels this season will be given a few "bye weeks" because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels' place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

NFL live stream for "Sunday Night Football"

Because NBC broadcasts all "Sunday Night Football" games, they are available to stream on all of the network's online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can't get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for "Sunday Night Football." Below are all of them.

"Sunday Night Football" schedule

Including the Thursday night NFL season-opener that was presented by NBC's "Sunday Night Football" crew, there are 17 SNF games on the 2020 schedule.

Before flex scheduling impacts the matchups, here is the complete "Sunday Night Football" schedule for 2020.