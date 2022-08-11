He plays for LeBron James on the AAU circuit. Now he’s committed to Boise State

The Boise State men’s basketball team has landed its first player for the 2023 class.

Andrew Meadow of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California, announced his commitment Thursday on social media.

“1000% committed,” Meadow wrote in an Instagram post.

As a junior, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward averaged 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Wildcats, according to MaxPreps.com.

He currently plays on LeBron James’ Strive for Greatness AAU squad alongside James’ oldest son, Bronny James, who is among the top 50 prospects in the 2023 class. In AAU action, Meadow is averaging 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Meadow also had offers from Cal Poly, Fresno State, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico, Pepperdine, San Diego State, San Francisco, Southern Utah, UC Santa Barbara, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, according to 247sports.com.