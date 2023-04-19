Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomping Kings center Domantas Sabonis

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for one game without pay following his ejection from Monday’s playoff loss to the Kings.

Executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the suspension late Tuesday night after Green was thrown out of Monday’s game for stomping Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA issued a statement saying the suspension was “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” Green will serve his suspension when the Warriors play host to the Kings in Game 3 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Kings hold a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games in Sacramento.

Green was ejected with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 114-106 loss to the Kings. The incident occurred after Sabonis fell to the floor and grabbed Green’s right foot. Green responded by stomping on Sabonis with a size-15 foot to the midsection.

Sabonis was issued a technical foul. Green was given a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Green followed that act with a wild outburst, climbing on the Golden State bench and grabbing his crotch while inciting the Sacramento crowd, all while NBA commissioner Adam Silver watched from the fifth row.

Sabonis said he trying to protect himself after falling at Green’s feet. Green said “my leg got grabbed” and “I’ve got to land my foot somewhere.”

Earlier Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Green was “unlikely” to be suspended.

“Those around the situation expect a fine for Green, but that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis,” Charania said.

The NBA decided otherwise and now the Warriors will have to find a way to win without Green in Game 3 as the series shifts to San Francisco. Teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series are 222-21 all-time in the NBA playoffs. Teams that go up 3-0 are 108-0.