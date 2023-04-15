Playoffs: Kings hosting free outdoor watch party in ‘Section 916’ for Game 1 vs. Warriors

The Kings have announced plans to host a free Section 916 outdoor watch party for Game 1 of their NBA playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Section 916 will be located on L Steet between 5th and 6th streets on the south side of the arena. The standing-room-only viewing area will feature three giant screens for fans to watch all the action as the Kings make their first playoff appearance since 2006.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. Fans in Section 916 will have access to food trucks and restrooms within the watch zone.

Admission is free, but fans are required to RSVP at Kings.com/playoffs. However, an RSVP does not guarantee admission, the team said. Fans will be admitted on a first-come first-served basis until capacity is reached.

Lawn chairs or folding chairs of any kind, coolers and outside food and drinks will not be allowed. Golden 1 Center’s bag policy and prohibited items list will apply to Section 916 as well.

For more information and to RSVP, visit Kings.com/playoffs.