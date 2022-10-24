Playoffs in the air for high school football in Kansas, Missouri: here’s the schedule
Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
For comprehensive coverage of high school football around the KC metro, check out PrepsKC.com.
Thursday’s games
Kansas School for the Deaf at Northland Christian, 6 p.m.
Shawnee Mission West at Olathe North
Olathe East at Blue Valley Northwest
Shawnee Mission South at Olathe West
Pleasant Ridge at Nemaha Central
Oskaloosa at Onaga
Maranatha Christian at Yates Center
Polo at Mid-Buchanan
Friday’s games
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Blue Valley West
Shawnee Mission East at Gardner Edgerton
Shawnee Mission North at Blue Valley
Blue Valley North at Olathe South
Wyandotte at Olathe Northwest
Lawrence Free State at Wichita East
Wichita Heights at Lawrence
Harmon at Mill Valley
Lansing at Shawnee Heights
Topeka West at Sumner Academy
Washington at Pittsburgh
Turner at De Soto
Leavenworth at Spring Hill
Blue Valley Southwest at Topeka Seaman
Schlagle at Chanute
Tonganoxie at Piper
Labette County at Eudora
Ottawa at Bishop Miege
Fort Scott at Atchison
St. James Academy at Basehor-Linwood
Bonner Springs at Louisburg
Paola at St. Thomas Aquinas
Royal Valley at Wellsville
Baldwin at Topeka Hayden
Perry-Lecompton at Bishop Ward
McLouth at Centralia
Riverside at Jefferson County North
Osawatomie at Jefferson West
Lee’s Summit West at Springfield Kickapoo
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Raymore-Peculiar at Joplin
Park Hill at Rockhurst
Park Hill South at Staley
Liberty at Blue Springs South
Blue Springs at Liberty North
William Chrisman at Platte County
St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City
Ruskin at Raytown South
Truman at Raytown
Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Belton
Winnetonka at Van Horn
East at Smithville
Marshall at Excelsior Springs
Harrisonville at Nevada
Warrensburg at Lincoln Prep
Carl Junction at Grandview
Cameron at St. Pius X
Summit Christian Academy at Odessa
Oak Grove at Northeast
Pembroke Hill at Knob Noster
Lathrop at Macon
Lexington at Richmond
Lawson at Trenton
Midway at Sherwood
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Adrian
Wellington-Napoleon at Windsor
Carrollton at North Platte
West Platte at Penney
Plattsburg at East Buchanan
Saturday’s games
Central at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, noon
Southeast at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
Christ Prep at Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool, 3 p.m.
KC East Christian Academy at Wichita Homeschool, 3 p.m.