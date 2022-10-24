Playoffs in the air for high school football in Kansas, Missouri: here’s the schedule

Here is the schedule of high school football games this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Thursday’s games

Kansas School for the Deaf at Northland Christian, 6 p.m.

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe North

Olathe East at Blue Valley Northwest

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe West

Pleasant Ridge at Nemaha Central

Oskaloosa at Onaga

Maranatha Christian at Yates Center

Polo at Mid-Buchanan

Friday’s games

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Blue Valley West

Shawnee Mission East at Gardner Edgerton

Shawnee Mission North at Blue Valley

Blue Valley North at Olathe South

Wyandotte at Olathe Northwest

Lawrence Free State at Wichita East

Wichita Heights at Lawrence

Harmon at Mill Valley

Lansing at Shawnee Heights

Topeka West at Sumner Academy

Washington at Pittsburgh

Turner at De Soto

Leavenworth at Spring Hill

Blue Valley Southwest at Topeka Seaman

Schlagle at Chanute

Tonganoxie at Piper

Labette County at Eudora

Ottawa at Bishop Miege

Fort Scott at Atchison

St. James Academy at Basehor-Linwood

Bonner Springs at Louisburg

Paola at St. Thomas Aquinas

Royal Valley at Wellsville

Baldwin at Topeka Hayden

Perry-Lecompton at Bishop Ward

McLouth at Centralia

Riverside at Jefferson County North

Osawatomie at Jefferson West

Lee’s Summit West at Springfield Kickapoo

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Raymore-Peculiar at Joplin

Park Hill at Rockhurst

Park Hill South at Staley

Liberty at Blue Springs South

Blue Springs at Liberty North

William Chrisman at Platte County

St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City

Ruskin at Raytown South

Truman at Raytown

Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Belton

Winnetonka at Van Horn

East at Smithville

Marshall at Excelsior Springs

Harrisonville at Nevada

Warrensburg at Lincoln Prep

Carl Junction at Grandview

Cameron at St. Pius X

Summit Christian Academy at Odessa

Oak Grove at Northeast

Pembroke Hill at Knob Noster

Lathrop at Macon

Lexington at Richmond

Lawson at Trenton

Midway at Sherwood

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Adrian

Wellington-Napoleon at Windsor

Carrollton at North Platte

West Platte at Penney

Plattsburg at East Buchanan

Saturday’s games

Central at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, noon

Southeast at Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

Christ Prep at Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool, 3 p.m.

KC East Christian Academy at Wichita Homeschool, 3 p.m.