Playoff Softball Recap (4/29): Richland sweeps Brewer, Byron/Mansfield force Game 3 and more

Richland 12, Brewer 3

Jacey Lees struck out 10 batters and picked up her 21st win of the season as the Royals swept the Bears in Game 2 of their 5A Region 1 bi district series on Friday at Brewer.

The Royals avenged last season’s playoff loss to the Bears and will play Burleson Centennial in area.

Brewer didn’t do itself any favors as a throw to first went into right field that plated a Richland run in the opening inning.

A second Brewer error gave the Royals a 2-0 lead in the second before Richland upped the lead to 4-0 in the third.

Reese Davis hit an RBI grounder to bring home Landri McKittrick to make it 5-0. Richland’s first five runs were unearned.

Davis made a nice diving catch at shortstop to end the Brewer threat in the fourth. Gracyn Slack hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-0 in the fifth.

An Aliya Cruz single to right handed Richland a 9-0 lead.

Blair Shipman got the Bears on the board with an RBI double to right center in the bottom of the fifth. Brewer pulled within 9-3 in the sixth on a bloop single from Karlie Landrum.

Richland added three more in the seventh highlighted by a two-run inside the park home runs from Cruz.

With the win, Lees sits tied for second in the Fort Worth-area. She needs two strikeouts to hit 200 for the season.

It’s the first series win for Richland since 2019.

Byron Nelson 4, Weatherford 3

Lauren Wachowiak’s RBI single gave the Bobcats the lead in the fourth and Ava Weeke allowed just two hits in 3 2/3 innings of relief in Game 2 of the 6A Region 1 bi district series at Byron

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is set for Saturday at noon at Weatherford.

Tristyn Brennan led the fourth off with an inside the park homer to help Byron tie the game at 3-3. A few batters later and Wachowiak drove in Madi McBride.

Weeke retired the side in the fifth and sixth innings and retired 10 of the final 11 batters she faced.

Wachowiak and Brennan went 2 for 3. Amber Stanic and Cara Duncan each drove in a run for Byron. Kayleigh Cassels (2 RBI) and Grace Thompson (2-3, RBI) led the Kangaroos.

Story continues

Aledo 14, Ryan 3 (6)

Five players drove in two runs as the Ladycats completed the sweep over the Raiders in their 5A Region 1 bi district series at Ryan.

Aledo (25-2) will play Mansfield Legacy in the second round.

Macy Graf, Marissa Powell, Ana Flores, Reagan Davis and Maddy Jarvis combined to go 10 for 17 at the plate with all of the team’s 10 RBI. Davis went 3 for 3.

Kayleigh Smith allowed four hits and struck out five in five innings of work for Aledo.

The Ladycats scored six runs in the third and ended the game with three runs in the sixth. Jarvis singled in Flores and Hannah Pack to finish the Raiders off.

Mansfield 4, Harker Heights 0

Hawwa Townsend threw a two-hitter and the Tigers shut down Heights in Game 2 of their 6A Region 2 bi district series.

With the series tied, Game 3 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Belton HS.

Townsend struck out nine batters.

Gabby Burd homered for Mansfield and Macy Hamilton drove in a run.

Keller 8, Bell 4

The Indians scored the final eight runs to sweep the Blue Raiders during their 6A Region 1 bi district series.

Keller trailed after Bell scored four times in the top of the first inning. But the Indians would score at least one run in the next four frames.

Meredith Henderson, the Game 1 star, hit a solo homer in the second to bring it to 4-1. Then a Jorey Hood RBI single cut the lead in half. Kaiya Fabela’s single in the second pulled Keller within 4-3 before a couple of grounders gave the Indians a 5-4 lead. Ashley Breeding tripled in a score in the fifth.

Henderson came on in relief and gave Keller 5 2/3 innings with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

Boswell 1, Carroll 0

Harleigh Russell tripled in the sixth and scored on Santrea Armstead’s RBI as the Pioneers edged out and swept the Dragons in their 6A Region 1 bi district series.

Alli Stidham picked up her area-leading 22nd win of the season and allowed two hits with seven strikeouts.

Carroll’s Cameron Timmons did a good job holding the area’s top 6A team to a single run on six hits.

Timber Creek 16, Paschal 11

Isabella Bojkovic homered and drove in four as the Falcons completed the sweep over the Panthers in their 6A Region 1 bi district series at Eaton HS.

Paschal was able to score five runs in the top of the first highlighted by Sam Garcia’s three-run homer, her 10th home run of the season. Two batters later and Breanna Rodriguez sent a pitch to deep left for a two-run dinger.

Kyndel McDaniel singled in a run to get Timber Creek within 7-3 in the third. Bojkovic drove in a run and a Paschal error tied the game. Ayssa Dawson’s two-run singled capped off a seven-run frame for the Falcons.

But Paschal took the lead back 10-9 in the third when Janelle Chavez cleared the bases with a double to center.

Saniya Hill tied the game with a single to left and Shea Stone drove in Tori Ortiz to give Timber Creek an 11-10 edge.

McDaniel had a two-run double in the fourth to make it 13-10 and two batters later Bojkovic hit a two-run homer to left.

Chavez hit a solo shot in the sixth for the game’s final run.

Others: Mansfield Legacy defeated South Hills 9-2 to compete the sweep while the Broncos district mate Burleson knocked off North Side 15-4 to sweep the Steers. Mansfield Lake Ridge swept Bryan with a 5-2 win in Game 2. Maggie Miller hit two homers for the Eagles in Game 1. Grandview swept Valley View with a 15-0 run-rule victory in Game 2. Crandall beat Joshua to force a Game 3 on Saturday. Colleyville Heritage won a one-gamer 24-0 over Granbury. The Panthers had six home runs. Arlington Martin swept Irving MacArthur.