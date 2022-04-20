Playoff Questions: Phoenix in danger without Booker? GSW the most dangerous team? Simmons back for game 4?

Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker is out indefinitely following a hamstring injury Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans shocked the Phoenix Suns at home to even their first round series 1-1, thanks to 37 points from Brandon Ingram and Devin Booker leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill kick off today's podcast wondering if the Phoenix Suns can get by without their All-Star shooter until round 2, or if the Pelicans can shock the basketball world with a first round upset.

Later, the guys discuss the Golden State Warriors taking it to the Denver Nuggets, in a series that doesn't appear as if it will last long for the presumed MVP Nikola Jokić. They also dive into the Minnesota/Memphis series, if the Timberwolves are Karl-Anthony Towns' team or Anthony Edwards' team & if Minnesota deserves more national coverage.

Finally, Chris & Vincent close out the show reacting to the report that Ben Simmons could return as early as Game 4 for the Brooklyn Nets in their series against the Boston Celtics.

