Playoff hopes gone, Clippers will take aim at title run next season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Greif
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Clippers
    Los Angeles Clippers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kawhi Leonard
    Kawhi Leonard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyronn Lue
    Tyronn Lue
    American basketball coach
Los Angeles, CA, Friday, April 15, 2022 - New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) slams dunks.
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, right, slam dunks over Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. to seal a 105-101 win over the Clippers in Friday's play-in game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Eight months after tears rolled down Reggie Jackson’s cheek and his voice cracked while trying to review a Clippers season over before he hoped it would end, the point guard was in the same room inside Crypto.com Arena late Friday undergoing the same task.

This time he departed bumping fists with team employees and arena staffers, his outlook sanguine. It was clearly different because it was clearly not about the eight months that had preceded the moment but what was to come next.

“It sucks the season ended the way it did this year,” Jackson said. “I can't help but smile already thinking about next year.”

Every NBA team operates in the present with an eye on the future but perhaps no team this season looked forward more to the 2022-23 season than the Clippers. Ostensibly, the objective was an 11th consecutive winning record (accomplished, at 42-40) and a fourth consecutive postseason berth (denied after a 105-101 loss to New Orleans in the play-in tournament).

In the background, of course, it was always about one injured knee — and how the Clippers could best use 2021-22 to put themselves in position to vault into title contention next season when Kawhi Leonard is again healthy enough to play alongside co-star Paul George.

“I don't look at it as a failed season,” Jackson said. “More so of a season to learn from.”

Friday’s third quarter was one example why. A lineup of five long-armed wings and floor-spacing shooters outscored the Pelicans by 20 before fatigue and mistakes doomed their bid to face Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs.

“The way that we played tonight when we went small, imagine PG and Kawhi in that lineup,” said forward Robert Covington, who will be a free agent but said he's drawn to returning. “That’s a lot of versatility, a lot of toughness, that’s a lot of guys that you just sit down and guard but can also make plays on the other end.”

The Clippers referred to this as a “bridge” season and was reserved for getting a head start toward the championship that owner Steve Ballmer so badly wants. A February trade for Covington and guard Norman Powell from Portland added to their wing depth, with the Clippers describing Powell as a two-way cornerstone perfect for playing alongside Leonard and George.

“We building the right culture, going in the right direction,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “Our next step is we just got to stay healthy at some point, hopefully.”

Culture is one of the most overused words in professional sports, one with a definition that changes from team to team, but to Lue it means building good habits while developing a resolve to win five games after trailing by at least 20 points, the most by any team in the 26 years since the NBA began keeping play-by-play data, according to the league's accounting. In an eight-day stretch in January they won after trailing Denver by 25, Philadelphia by 24 and Washington by 35.

“We fought so hard the entire year,” forward Marcus Morris Sr. said. “It was a lot of ups and downs, a lot of comebacks. Getting our guys back towards the end, it felt like it was turning in the right direction for us. To go down like this, it's tough."

Among the other team records set in Lue’s second season: most single-game points (153), most single-season three-pointers (1,047), largest comeback (35 points), largest margin of victory (50) and most compliments paid to the veteran leadership of Morris, Jackson and Nicolas Batum.

With Leonard around the team often but not always as he , and George sitting out three months because of an elbow injury, Lue leaned on his veteran trio to guide the locker room.

“That was fun, we showed like we can be a good team without our two top-10 guys,” Batum said. “That's what I like. That's what we showed this year. We can do anything.”

The veterans’ task mattered because the development of the role players around a future core with Leonard and George is vital to their championship ambitions. Next season those two and Powell will earn $101 million out of a salary cap projected to land around $121 million. Building a championship-caliber team requires slotting in complementary players, and it was in part why the Clippers elected against signing a backup point guard after the trade deadline, hoping the increased repetitions as a ballhandler would force third-year wings Terance Mann and Amir Coffey to grow in an area of need.

Afforded opportunity by George's elbow injury, Coffey became a breakout player while averaging 13.7 minutes and 5.8 points more than last season, and proving himself as a pick-and-roll ballhandler. The team has Bird rights on Coffey and Covington, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign them.

Development was why after Lue stopped a drill during training camp to call out Luke Kennard for passing up an open shot, the Clippers were pleased to see Kennard gradually become more comfortable with the green light and make a league-best 44.9% of his three-pointers on a career-high 7.9 three-pointers attempted per 36 minutes.

The team watched the progression of rookies Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston, in hopes they can be entrusted with rotation minutes next season. Boston, the ever-smiling former Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High star, scored 46 points in a G League game in November only to score 27 against Boston less than a week later, although he appeared in only 12 of 28 games after the trade deadline.

The roster’s youngest players “had to mature very fast considering the circumstances,” Lue said.

Preston turned heads during pickup games in September only to injure a foot on the eve of camp. Instead of a season to learn the ropes of point guard under relatively pressure-free stakes, his NBA debut will come next season with less margin for error.

Asked Friday where the team needed to improve to increase its title odds, Morris identified backup point guard — and if Preston isn’t the answer, the Clippers have the kind of contracts, between $10 million and $20 million, that are valuable building blocks for trade packages.

For holding together at times patchwork lineups riddled by injuries and COVID, Lue will earn votes for coach of the year. An obsessive preparer, Lue said he had become a better coach by being forced to adjust on the fly, often learning his rotation would change only hours before tipoff, such as Friday, when George entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Lue’s acumen helped build a defensive game plan to stop Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns in Tuesday’s play-in game that one scout predicted would be the model for other teams. His tactical change in the second half put New Orleans on its heels.

It was jarring when the Clippers’ season ended after losing fourth-quarter leads of 10 and 13 points.

“One thing that's probably like sitting with me is we go from thinking we going to make the playoffs to starting our summer,” Morris said.

As spring arrived, Ivica Zubac said he had grown tired of being asked the same question by friends, family and reporters: When will Leonard be back? The question no longer hovers over next season. The Clippers enter camp in 2022 having an additional 10 weeks to rest up than last year, key for a roster whose best players are well into their 30s.

“When you get Kawhi back, top-five player, PG, a perennial All-Star, your team changes tremendously,” Lue said. “Guys who have taken on bigger roles this year who have never been in this position before, they can kind of fall back into their original roles.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elliott: It's another year of waiting for the Clippers breakthrough, and it's getting old

    It's wait 'til next year for the Clippers after losing Friday. It always is, and that's getting tired, writes L.A. Times columnist Helene Elliott.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.

  • Bruins clinch playoff spot with 2-1 win over Penguins

    BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday to halt a season-high three-game losing streak. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Boston, which went on the skid after winning 17 of 21. Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots. The Bruins went 0 for 2 on the powe