Playoff exits of Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns ruin season-long wagers for many, but sportsbooks rejoice

Usually, the champagne gets uncorked at the conclusion of the NBA Finals. But when the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and the returning Western Conference-champion Phoenix Suns both bowed out of the playoffs Sunday, oddsmakers at the nation’s top sportsbooks let the bubbly flow.

The two most popular remaining bettors' future-book picks are out.

“We were toasting,” said Las Vegas SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay.

The Bucks, despite a dominant series by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, lost to the Boston Celtics, 109-81, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

And the Suns also blew a 3-2 series lead, albeit much more graphically, getting trounced 123-90 by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

At Tipico Sportsbook, the Suns opened the series as the +220 favorite to win an NBA title after establishing a new franchise record for regular-season victories (64), while the Bucks were the +450 second choice.

In wagers that dated back in some cases to the start of the offseason, the Bucks carried 30% of Tipico’s NBA championship liability, and the Suns represented 9% of the future-book total after another season-long favorite, the Brooklyn Nets, previously lost out.

“The Suns being eliminated was a great result for us from (the) futures standpoint,” said WynnBET spokesman Jake Meister. “They had 19.5% of our tickets and 21.9% of our handle to win the championship.”

The Celtics now elevate to WynnBET’s biggest liability, with just 8% of the tickets and 7.8% of the future handle bet upon them. At Tipico, the Celtics are a +1.5-point underdog Tuesday when they visit the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the shops’ future-book success, some would like to pursue the equivalent of a series sweep.

“(We) need Boston out,” said Bally’s Interactive’s Jay Rood. “Big Heat fans in this series.”

Tipico staff relates. Among the remaining teams, the Golden State Warriors are Tipico's +135 favorite to win the title, followed by Boston (+200), Miami (+425) and Dallas (+600).

“It was obviously good for the book with (the Bucks and Suns) losing and ridding us of our highest liabilities, but with the Celtics being in the larger market, we’re still expecting a big handle to arrive with them,” Tipico spokesman Sunny Gupta said.

Similarly, as BetMGM cashed in mightily on the Bucks’ departure, they remain attentive on their new No. 1 liability, the Warriors. Golden State chases its fourth crown during the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era and open as a -5.5 favorite in Wednesday’s Western Conference Finals Game 1 versus the Mavericks.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a sportsbook built into Phoenix’s Footprint Center, so it’s no surprise the Suns were its most heavily bet future-book team.

Despite the Suns’ exit, FanDuel’s Kevin Hennessy said there wasn’t a great rejoice by FanDuel staff.

“We look at the business holistically. While (the Suns) were a popular choice, it’s now less inventory of games that we are able to experience with fans at our retail location,” Hennessy said. “We love it when states in which we operate have teams with long runs into the playoffs.

"It’s good for business.”

Instead, none of the four remaining teams play in a state that offers legalized online sports betting.

So Tipico and others are playing up their propositions, such as the “Luka Special,” a parlay offering which would boost the odds from +300 to +450 if Dallas point guard Luka Dončić produces a Game 1 triple-double against the Warriors.

In Game 7 versus the Suns, Dončić scored 35 points with 10 rebounds and four assists.

“We find it’s much more appealing to build promotional campaigns like this around the big players,” Tipico’s Gupta said.

Amid the rash of future losses that bettors absorbed Sunday, cashing in on an offering like that may be the only way to recover.

