Playoff committee adds Arkansas State AD, ex-Army Chief of Staff, and former Texas A&M coach

The College Football Playoff has three new members on its selection committee (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff committee has some significant military experience once again.

The playoff announced Wednesday that Gen. Ray Odierno would join the committee in 2019. Odierno, a former Army Chief of Staff, joins the committee with Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir and former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum.

Odierno is the chairman of USA Football and served as the Army Chief of Staff from 2011-15. He played football at West Point in 1972 and 1973. He’s the second person with high-level military experience to join the committee. Former Secretary of Defense Condoleezza Rice was a member of the inaugural CFP selection committee.

Mohajir has been the athletic director at Arkansas State since 2012. Slocum coached Texas A&M from 1989-2002 and has a career record of 123-47-2. He’s the winningest coach in Aggie history.

The three replace Jeff Bower, Herb Deromedi and Bobby Johnson on the committee.

The playoff also announced that committee chair Rob Mullens would stay on for another year. Mullens was set to depart the committee in February but will instead be the chair again for the 2019 season. Mullens is the man currently tasked with defending the selection committee’s weekly choices on ESPN.

“Terry, Ray and R.C. each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “All three have built esteemed careers based on character and diligence, which will continue the CFP tradition of committee members who are football experts and also people of high integrity.

“We are also delighted that Rob will return as chair of the selection committee,” Hancock added. “He is thoughtful, considerate and detailed in leading the committee’s discussions each week during the season, and he is a tremendous representative of the CFP with the media and public.”

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

