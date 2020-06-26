Playland returns to the PNE along with a Canada Day celebration made for cars

One of B.C.'s most famous summer events is set to open after COVID-19 forced a delayed season.

On July 10, Playland at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition will officially open its gates with new physical distancing measures in place.

The PNE says the park will initially feature about a dozen of its rides with more added later this summer.

Due to the partial re-opening, admission prices will be cheaper this year for Phase 1 of Playland. All tickets will be under $30 per person, according to a release from the PNE.

Canada Day Drive-through

To mark Canada Day, the PNE is hosting a drive-through parade.

The celebration will, of course, be Canadian-themed and visitors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and sport their flashiest Canadian garb.

The event will feature live performers, logger sports and a portion dedicated entirely to hockey.

Ben Nelms/CBC

Tickets are $10 with all food sales going directly to the concessionaires who are all longtime PNE vendors.

"This is without a doubt one of the most challenging periods in PNE history," says the fair's CEO Shelley Frost.

While we won't have our usual thousands of jobs, we will be able, through these experiences, to recall hundreds of our staff team and provide them with at least some work during this difficult time."

Ben Nelms/CBC

PNE Fair sticks to drive-through theme

And fear not, the 110th year of the fair at the PNE will also go ahead, albeit in a completely new way.

A drive-through fair is being developed in consultation with Vancouver Coastal Health to ensure the summer tradition continues, as well as proper physical distancing.

Many of the PNE's favourite attractions such as the Superdogs and agricultural exhibits will also be included with a drive through the fair grounds and Pacific Coliseum, according to the fair's website.

The PNE recently hosted drive-through mini doughnut and barbecue events to support its vendors.