Playing time in Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason win featured a distinct K-State flavor

The most active players in the Chiefs’ 38-10 preseason victory over the Cardinals on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona were a pair of Kansas State Wildcats, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Neither started, but they were among four Chiefs who played more than half of the game’s defensive snaps.

The undrafted Boye-Doe was in on 49 plays, or 68% of the snaps, and finished with three tackles. He’s battling for a roster spot.

As the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, Anudike-Uzomah will be worked into the defensive end rotation. He played 43 snaps and was credited with an assisted tackle.

The Chiefs’ defense was solid all night, holding the Cardinals to 286 total yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell, who caught a touchdown pass from Blaine Gabbert, got the most offensive snaps with 29 (47%).

After punting away their first two possessions, the Chiefs scored on their final six, not including the end of the first half.

Snap counts, percentage

Offense/special teams:

C Powell WR 29 47% 6 24%

C Humphrey C 27 44% 2 8%

D Smith T 27 44% 2 8%

J Taylor T 27 44% 2 8%

T Smith G 27 44% 2 8%

J Thuney G 27 44% — —

R Rice WR 24 39% 2 8%

D Kinnard T 22 35% 4 16%

A Reiter C 22 35% 4 16%

L Niang T 22 35% 2 8%

M Caliendo G 22 35% 2 8%

M Bushman TE 20 32% 10 40%

P Mahomes QB 20 32% — —

C Edwards-Helaire RB 20 32% — —

W Morris T 19 31% 4 16%

S Moore WR 19 31% — —

J Ross WR 18 29% 4 16%

I Smith-Marsette WR 17 27% 6 24%

L Perine RB 16 26% 5 20%

P Wanogho T 16 26% 2 8%

M Valdes-Scantling WR 16 26% — —

T Kelce TE 16 26% — —

S Buechele QB 16 26% — —

N Gray TE 15 24% 7 28%

K Blanton TE 15 24% 7 28%

D Prince RB 14 23% 3 12%

J Watson WR 13 21% 5 20%

J Carvin G 13 21% 4 16%

A Hardy T 13 21% 4 16%

S Gutierrez T 13 21% 4 16%

B Gabbert QB 13 21% — —

C Oladokun QB 13 21% — —

C Godrick T 13 21% — —

T Fryfogle WR 11 18% 1 4%

I Gathings WR 11 18%

R James WR 10 16% 5 20%

B Bell TE 8 13% 6 24%

J McKinnon RB 7 11% 5 20%

T Scott WR 6 10% 2 8%

J Ealy RB 5 8% 2 8%

Defense/special teams:

E Boye-Doe CB 49 68% 6 24%

F Anudike-Uzomah DE 43 60% 2 8%

D Bush SS 38 53% 4 16%

C Conner FS 37 51% 9 36%

M Herring DE 36 50% — —

C Christiansen LB 34 47% 9 36%

J Cochrane LB 33 46% 6 24%

J Kaindoh DE 33 46% 2 8%

A Cook FS 30 42% 4 16%

K Hailassie CB 30 42% 3 12%

K Coburn NT 28 39% 2 8%

D Bootle CB 24 33% 9 36%

M Edwards FS 21 29% 9 36%

J Watson CB 21 29% 7 28%

C Omenihu DE 21 29% — —

C Williams DT 21 29% — —

D Wise DE 21 29% — —

L Chenal LB 20 28% 6 24%

D Tranquill LB 19 26% 6 24%

R Taylor CB 16 22% 3 12%

J Williams CB 15 21% 6 24%

B Cook SS 15 21% 3 12%

J Reid SS 15 21% — —

N Bolton LB 15 21% — —

T McDuffie CB 15 21% — —

W Gay LB 13 18% 2 8%

M Danna DE 13 18% — —

D Nnadi DT 13 18% — —

B Thompson DE 12 17% 4 16%

P Hoskins DT 12 17% 2 8%

C Jones LB 11 15% 5 20%

I Norman SS 9 12% 4 16%

M Dickerson DT 9 12% 2 8%

G Karlaftis DE 9 12% — —

D Shelton NT 9 12% — —

T Jones DE 8 11% 8 32%

O Fatukasi LB 8 11% 4 16%

L Jackson CB 8 11% 2 8%

D Lowe CB 8 11% 2 8%

H Butker K 13 52% — —

J Winchester LS 8 32% — —

T Townsend P 8 32% — —