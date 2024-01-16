Who is playing in Super Bowl 58? Breaking down the NFL playoff bracket

Every year, the Super Bowl is the, well, Super Bowl of sporting events.

The NFL championship game brings people of all walks of life together, whether they are football fans or not. Besides the competition on the field, the creative appetizers, star-studded halftime show (it's Usher this year) and clever commercials are all part of the fun.

This year, the Super Bowl will be played Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The state-of-the-art venue in Sin City is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, who will not be playing for the big prize.

There are eight teams left vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl 58. So who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Nov 11, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; A Vince Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Frankfurt Experience. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who is going to the Super Bowl?

Two teams will play in Super Bowl 58, one from the AFC and one from the NFC.

The NFL playoffs are currently in the divisional round, which is the equivalent of a quarterfinals.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs face off. The winner of that game will play the winner between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Then the winner of that third matchup, the AFC championship, will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers play the Green Bay Packers. That winner faces the winner of the Detroit Lions' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whoever comes out on top in that third game, the NFC championship, will play the AFC champion in the Super Bowl.

Here's a handy graphic that breaks down the NFL playoff bracket, which leads to Super Bowl 58:

When is Super Bowl 2024?

This year's big game is Sunday, Feb. 11. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game will be broadcast in two formats this year: CBS will broadcast the traditional format, while Nickelodeon will air a family-friendly version featuring SpongeBob Squarepants and Dora the Explorer. The CBS broadcast can also be streamed on Paramount+

