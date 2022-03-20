Playing shorthanded again, Sporting Kansas City falls to 1-3 with 3-1 loss in Chicago
Roger Espinoza scored the lone goal for Sporting Kansas City at Soldier Field on Saturday as the visitors lost 3-1 to the Chicago Fire.
Still dealing with injuries to some key players, Sporting KC was forced to start an atypical lineup. The defeat dropped Sporting KC’s early record to 1-3, with all three losses coming on the road. Sporting won its home opener 1-0 against the Houston Dynamo two weeks ago.
The fire are off to a 4-0 start.
This story will be updated.