Who’s playing, who’s not in Dolphins’ season finale vs. New England Patriots

Dolphins coach Brian Flores gave no impression he would sit veterans to give younger players an extended look in the team’s season finale against the New England Patriots and the pre-game inactives reflect that.

Tight end Hunter Long, a third-round pick who has appeared in seven games this season, is inactive. So are wide receiver Preston Williams, running back Salvon Ahmed and linebackers Darius Hodge and Vince Biegel.

Defensive backs Noah Igbinoghene and Shedrick Redwine remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play.

For the Patriots, who clinch the AFC East title with a win and Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets, linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), free safety Kyle Dugger (hand), running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi and quarterback Jarrett Stidham are inactive.