Who is playing in NFL Week 9? Here's the complete schedule for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 games
Thursday, Oct. 31
Houston Texans at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, Nov. 3
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
Monday, Nov. 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 9 schedule 2024: Dates, time, TV info for games