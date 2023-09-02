Who is playing in NFL Week 6? Here's the complete schedule for Oct. 12-16 games

The Denver Broncos will attempt to end a 15-game losing streak to their longtime AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, on "Thursday Night Football."

The Broncos haven't defeated the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 season, which was also the last season the Broncos made the playoffs, going on to win Super Bowl 50. The Broncos' playoff drought is the second-longest in the NFL, behind the New York Jets (last playoff appearance: 2010 season).

For the second consecutive week, London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host an NFL game, as the Tennessee Titans "host" the Baltimore Ravens.

All times Eastern (*Select prime time games subject to change).

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

