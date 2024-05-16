Who is playing in NFL Week 5? Here's the complete schedule for Oct. 3-7 games
Thursday, Oct. 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, Oct. 6
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*
Monday, Oct. 7
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 5 schedule 2024: Dates, time, TV info for games