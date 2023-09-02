Who is playing in NFL Week 4? Here's the complete schedule for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 games

If there's a changing of the guard in the NFC North, perhaps fans will get a good look in Week 4 when the Green Bay Packers host the preseason division favorite Detroit Lions for a "Thursday Night Football" matchup that could go a long way toward determining the NFC North's hierarchy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars "host" the Atlanta Falcons at London's Wembley Stadium for the first International Series game of the season.

On "Monday Night Football," Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith returns to MetLife Stadium, where he will face one of the two New York-based teams he used to play for — the Giants.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 4 schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV info