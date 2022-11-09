Playing games into the wee hours was a teenage pleasure – how I long for that time

Keza MacDonald
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Matjaz Slanic/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Matjaz Slanic/Getty Images

When I was a kid, I was only allowed to play video games on Fridays and Saturdays – an attempt by my parents to keep my gaming passion under control. (Narrator: it did not keep it under control.) For the rest of the week, I was happy doing other things and reading my Nintendo magazines, but come Friday evening, I was ready to pick up a controller. I would stock up on Haribo and fizzy juice on the way home from school in preparation for an evening in front of the TV. My parents, presumably grateful for a few hours of peace, would throw a Pizza Hut delivery through the door of the spare room where our games consoles lived and leave my brother and I to it.

We would sit and play Zelda or Diddy Kong Racing or another parent-approved, non-violent obsession of the day until we were commanded to go to bed. Once my mum pulled the cord out of the wall while we were in the middle of the final Bowser boss battle of Super Mario 64, causing a meltdown still spoken about in our family. I still think my behaviour was justified; pulling the plug is the equivalent of blowing the whistle moments before you’re about to score a winning goal.

I carried on my all-night gaming binges into young adulthood. In the week before I started at university, I did very little except wake, shower, play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and go to sleep. The first time I completed Demon’s Souls, when I was a student, I did it in two 13-hour stints, interrupted by a few hours of restless sleep. My memories of Mass Effect 2 and the original Bioshock have the fractured nature of all-night benders, random images of Garrus’s weirdly handsome alien face or enemies floating in telekinetic bubbles. One weekend in my 20s I fired up XCOM: Enemy Unknown, the superb strategy game in which you struggle against an encroaching enemy invasion, and came round after the final battle at about 2am on Monday, having dramatically saved the Earth in a last-ditch suicide mission in which all but one of my soldiers perished.

When my children were tiny and I was staying up feeding them, I was also spending six or seven hours a night playing Breath of the Wild, Stardew Valley and Persona 5 (and Animal Crossing with the second kid) – so my memories of the sanity-obliterating hormonal rollercoaster of early parenthood are tied up with methodically digging seed-beds and milking cows with a baby asleep on my chest, or wailing in a carrier while I walked up and down my living room, trying to navigate Persona 5’s surreal mirror-realm Tokyo. It might have been the exhaustion, but night-time felt like another dimension. Video games were a lifeline to my former self, as well as parallel realms to lose myself in.

I rarely get to play games like this any more. Occasionally I get to experience the late-night game binge again, though, when I’m reviewing a game and need to hit a deadline. It took me 40 hours to finish God of War Ragnarök, and I played probably half of those hours while everyone else in my house was asleep. As the deadline approached and the ending seemed nowhere in sight, I finished the game in one eight-hour-long marathon session. I had a headache afterwards, and I couldn’t sleep that night because my brain was still busy throwing axes through the heads of undead Helheim armies. Although my nervous system can’t take that kind of stimulation any more, it was still a wee thrill to look at the clock after being absorbed in a game for hours and see that it was 2am.

These days I snatch gaming time where I can, usually an hour here or there. When my life next allows me the time for proper all-night binges, I will sure as hell appreciate them more than I did in my teens. Anyone rate the chances of my family leaving me alone for several days over Christmas so that I can finally get properly stuck into Elden Ring?

What to play

So, God of War Ragnarök is really, really good. It’s a technically and narratively astounding journey through the lost realms of Norse mythology, a work of fantastical reconstructive archaeology in which you can walk among the gods. The combat is ridiculously fun – retired war god Kratos and his son Atreus have a lot of weaponry and flair between them – and some of the sights I saw across the Nine Realms had me slack-jawed. The scale of it is incredible. It’s a long game – I was rushing through the last third – with a lot to explore, but it’s free of open-world bloat. Every mission feels intentional, and worth your time. I love that the gods here are screw-ups with superpowers, the most believable and relatable type of deity: their personality flaws are only magnified by their immortality.

Available on: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Approximate playtime: 30-50 hours

What to read

  • Rick Lane meets the creators behind a recent spate of games lampooning the absolute clown-show that is modern British politics, including contemporary satire mod Duke Smoochem 3D: “The country is falling apart faster than I can hope to depict.”

  • Sony’s next PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset will be on sale next February at –wait for it – £530, more expensive than the PlayStation 5 that you need to play it on. I am at a loss. The original PSVR was the most accessible and least pricey entry point to VR back in 2016, when the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive were the other two options, both tethered to very expensive PCs. The forthcoming PSVR is much more expensive than Meta’s cable-free Quest headset, and it only has a few exclusive games. I suspect that this is some creative and technological proof-of-concept thing for Sony, rather than something it expects to actually sell. The company has been known to indulge in plenty of beautiful, innovative but impractical hardware over the years (hi there, PlayStation Vita).

  • Nintendo Switch sales have hit 114m, though they are slowing down. It might almost be time for a new Nintendo console, or at least a more powerful model. Its best-selling game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, has sold more than 48m.

  • Netflix is adapting yet another video game series: Gears of War is getting a film and an animated series. Hold up a minute: does anyone genuinely love Gears of War? I get Halo, but Gears always seemed entirely devoid of meaningful personality to me. I’ve yet to make it more than a couple of hours into any of them.

  • Final Fantasy XVI’s producer dropped a clanger, claiming that the game’s medieval (fantasy) setting is the reason why there’s so little racial diversity in its cast. “It can be challenging to assign distinctive ethnicities to either antagonist or protagonist without triggering audience preconceptions, inviting unwarranted speculation,” he says. The thing is that not featuring racially diverse characters also feeds into audience preconceptions, and not in a good way.

  • I won’t link to a leak, but purported footage of one of Kojima Productions’ new game made its way on to the internet last week, via a topless man filming it on a phone screen. You can see his nips reflected off the screen, which rather ruins the magic of a game announcement, doesn’t it?

What to click

Which Pokémon game should you get for your kids – or yourself?

God of War Ragnarök review – walk among gods in a mythological epic

A Little to the Left review – a supremely rewarding ode to neatness

The five best gaming headsets of 2022

Question block

Reader Liam provides this week’s question: With the holiday season coming around it’s going to be time for cosy activities and games. Do you have a particular cosy gaming memory?

Cosy games (or wholesome games, as some people call them) have become a distinct subgenre since about 2016. I like to think they’re a response to the scary times we’ve been living in. Animal Crossing is a cosy classic – it leans into autumnal vibes with its seasonal events and colour palettes, and makes you feel as if you’ve just put on a big warm jumper. I have lost several friends to Disney Dreamlight Valley, which has a similar vibe. Spiritfarer, the Studio Ghibli-inspired game about helping people to move into the afterlife, has you building a big lovely houseboat for lost souls, and has a comforting feel despite its sometimes heavy subject matter. Chicory: A Colourful Tale is also cosy: it’s a game where you’re slowly restoring things to the way they should be, by applying paint.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper