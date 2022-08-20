Playing dominoes and feeding pigeons lands vulnerable people in jail

Charles Hymas
Vulnerable people are being jailed or taken to court for playing dominoes, feeding pigeons and sleeping rough under anti-social behaviour laws, it has emerged.

Councils or housing association landlords are using the laws to take legal action against tenants even if their behaviour is deemed not to have caused any real harm, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has found.

The anti-social behaviour laws, introduced by then justice secretary Chris Grayling in 2014 to replace ASBOs, allow social-housing landlords to take out civil injunctions against tenants specifying actions they can and cannot take.

Breaches by the tenants are contempt of court that can result in prison sentences of up to two years irrespective of how minor the behaviour covered by the injunction.

An analysis of dozens of court judgements since 2019 by the bureau has found cases of vulnerable or mentally ill people being imprisoned for breaching court-imposed rules that they may not have understood or with which they have been unable to comply.

Banned from public dominoes

In May, a 74-year-old from the Windrush generation took his council to court over an injunction that banned him and others from playing dominoes in an outside square.

The council said the group were loud and anti-social, but the man argued the ban was indirectly discriminatory, saying outdoor games were a crucial means of combating social isolation and a part of Caribbean culture. The judge agreed.

Another man was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison for repeatedly breaking an injunction that banned him from feeding the pigeons on his balcony in a residential tower-block. He told the court that as long as he lived at the property he would continue to break the order.

A Sri Lankan man who had been sleeping rough in front of the civic centre in St Albans was jailed for 12 weeks, even though the judge said there was no evidence the breaches of the injunction “caused anything more than [a] little harm or distress.”

Another man who had been sleeping rough and begging in Bristol was jailed for six months even though he was so dyslexic he could not read the injunction and one judge questioned if his actions constituted anti-social behaviour. “The court appreciates that it is passive begging,” the judge said.

Police even applied for an injunction to stop a suicidal woman from standing on a bridge, meaning an attempt to kill herself would have been contempt of court and could have ended in her imprisonment.

Caused no real harm

At some hearings, judges openly expressed concern the person’s actions had caused no real harm but given the limited sentencing options for contempt of court, had to send them to jail.

If the judge decides the person has breached an injunction, and is therefore in contempt of court, they have just two options: a fine or a prison sentence. By comparison, judges addressing criminal cases can sentence people to community service, drug rehabilitation or mental-health treatment.

The database of 156 cases showed that someone was in court facing prison for breaching an anti-social behaviour injunction every eight days. Women make up 27 per cent of people jailed for anti-social behaviour – a proportion seven times higher than women in the wider prison population.

Nicola Drinkwater of the charity Women in Prison said: “Prison is a dead end, one that tears families and communities apart. The Government’s own strategy acknowledges that most women in prison should not be there. It doesn’t have to be like this.”

‘Dreadful situations’

Rheian Davies, head of legal at the mental-health charity Mind, told the bureau: “A joined-up approach, which understands the intersection between mental-health services and the legal system, is absolutely essential to get people the support and help they need at an early stage to avoid these dreadful situations.”

The Law Commission is now undertaking a consultation into whether the current contempt of court rules are working.

A Government spokesman said: “The Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 provides the police, local authorities and other agencies with flexible powers they can use to protect communities and prevent harm. It is for local areas to determine how best to deploy these powers, however, we expect them to be used proportionately and a civil injunction cannot be enforced without being granted by the courts.”

