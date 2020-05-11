Playgrounds and outdoor gyms to remain closed to curb spread of coronavirus

Playgrounds will remain closed during lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Playgrounds and outdoor gyms will remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, new guidelines confirm.

In a recorded address on Sunday evening Boris Johnson said that Britons would be allowed outside to exercise as many times a day as they liked, and could travel to parks and beauty spots by car to do so, from Wednesday.

However, there are still social distancing restrictions in place and a report published by the government today confirmed what people can and cannot do outdoors.

The report reads: "People may exercise outside as many times each day as they wish. For example, this would include angling and tennis.

People caught using equipment in outdoor gyms could face fines as use remains banned during the coronavirus pandemic (Paul Ellis/ AFP)

"You will still not be able to use areas like playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues, where there is a higher risk of close contact and touching surfaces.

"You can only exercise with up to one person from outside your household – this means you should not play team sports, except with members of your own household."

The report appears to suggest that taking a walk, playing golf, or going fishing with one person who does not live with you is allowed, but team games or groups of more than two should not meet.

Playgrounds and outdoor gyms will remain closed, and team games are still banned and punishable by a series of fines.

The measures are part of a gradual relaxing of lockdown restrictions as the government attempt to kickstart the economy.

Anyone caught flouting the lockdown measures could face a fine of £100, and you could be charged up to £3,200 for breaking the rules.

The Home Office has said the first fine could be halved to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

In his speech, Johnson warned that while the lockdown was being eased he would not hesitate to reintroduce the stricter measures the country has been under for the past seven weeks if the virus again flared up.

He confirmed that people could meet with one other person outside their household - such as a friend of family - if they stay two metres apart at all times.

Britain's roads saw an increase in weekly traffic today as amended coronavirus lockdown rules meant some workers could return to their jobs.

But there has been criticism from opposition parties that the new guidelines are not clear.

More updates and clarifications on rules are expected in the coming days.