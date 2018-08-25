Players Weigh in on Their Likenesses, Ratings in EA NHL 19

Playing video games is pretty cool. Being in a video game has to be the coolest.

Of course, it helps when the avatar matches the real-life version. With EA NHL 19 coming out this week, NHLers got a chance to check out their in-game representation.

North America cover boy P.K. Subban, for one, seemed to have some opinions about his 88 rating:

Gracing the cover in Finland is sniper Patrik Laine:

Subban and Laine were far from the only players to share their thoughts on how they look, though William Nylander, who will be on the cover of the game in Sweden, has yet to weigh in. Here’s the best of the rest:

While NHL 19 is available for preorder, fans—and players—will have to wait to play until its release on September 14.

