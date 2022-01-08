Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

Several teams and players expressed their solidarity after another tragedy struck the hockey world.

The hockey world is mourning once again.

On Thursday, 10th-grader Teddy Balkind died after suffering a tragic injury during a junior varsity game between Brunswick School and St. Luke’s School in Connecticut.

Balkind was reportedly struck by an opponent’s skate after falling to the ice, the blade cutting his neck. The teenager was immediately treated by medical staff and taken to hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his wounds, according to local officials.

As news of the tragedy began to circulate, players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/OmtRUH4diQ — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) January 8, 2022

We join the hockey community in mourning the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind.

Our deepest condolences to all who loved and cherished him. #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/JlrZeXUwU8 pic.twitter.com/rogIHJlCal — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 8, 2022

I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy. We’re sending our love to the St. Luke’s and Brunswick communities. A horrible tragedy playing the game we all love #sticksoutforteddy pic.twitter.com/SkvoZhiFqY — Cam Atkinson (@CamAtkinson89) January 7, 2022

We take the ice today with a heavy heart. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/ND7S7rGAE3 — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 8, 2022

All of our players, staff and community are with the family, friends and teammates of Teddy Balkind. Rest in peace. #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/1lTER6hL5A — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) January 8, 2022

Statements issued by the heads of both schools involved in the incident and the New Canaan Police Department expressed condolences over the death of “an all around incredible young man, son and brother.”

Story continues

According to Marissa Alter of local news station News12CT, Balkind spent time mentoring children with developmental disabilities.

UPDATE: @News12CT has learned St. Luke’s hockey player Teddy Balkind, the 10th grader who died after an injury during yesterday’s game against Brunswick, was mentor for the Southern Connecticut Storm—a hockey program for kids and young adults with developmental disabilities. — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) January 7, 2022

More from Yahoo Sports