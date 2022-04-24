The players who have been swept the most times in NBA playoffs history
Making it to the NBA playoffs is not easy. And winning games once there is even more difficult. Just ask the players on the list below made up of the men who have been swept the most times in NBA playoff history.
Shockingly enough, there are some legends on this list, including one from Spain and one who is considered one of the most dominant centers of all time.
Pau Gasol is one of two players to have been swept six times in their career. Gasol got swept as a member of three different teams, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Same with Shaquille O’Neal, who was swept as a member of the Lakers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.
Gasol was swept out of the first round of the playoffs four times while O’Neal in the first round just twice.
Al Horford could join the Six Sweeps club this season if the Boston Celtics get swept this year, as it has happened to him in the playoffs five times already. Three of them came at the hands of LeBron James, who terrorized the Atlanta Hawks like no other.
Check out the list below.
Pau Gasol: Swept six times
2004: First round vs. San Antonio
2005: First round vs. Phoenix
2006: First round vs. Dallas
2011: Conference Semifinals vs. Dallas
2013: First round vs. San Antonio
2017: First round vs. Golden State
Shaquille O'Neal: Swept six times
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
1994: First round vs. Indiana
1995: NBA Finals vs. Houston
1996: Conference Finals vs. Chicago
1998: Conference Finals vs. Utah
1999: Conference Semifinals vs. San Antonio
2007: First round vs. Chicago
Buck Williams: Swept five times
AP Photo/Ron Frehm
1982: First round vs. Washington
1983: First round vs. New York
1985: First round vs. Detroit
1986: First round vs. Milwaukee
1995: First round vs. Phoenix
Mike Gminski: Swept five times
1982: First round vs. Washington
1983: First round vs. New York
1985: First round vs. Detroit
1986: First round vs. Milwaukee
1989: First round vs. New York
Paul Millsap: : Swept five times
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
2010: Conference Semifinals vs. LA Lakers
2012: First round vs. San Antonio
2015: Conference Finals vs. Cleveland
2016: Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland
2021: Conference Semifinals vs. Phoenix
Al Horford: : Swept five times
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2009: Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland
2010: Conference Semifinals vs. Orlando
2015: Conference Finals vs. Cleveland
2016: Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland
2020: First round vs. Boston
Tyrone Corbin: : Swept five times
Matthew Stockman/ALLSPORT
1986: First round vs. LA Lakers
1989: Conference Finals vs. LA Lakers
1995: First round vs. Indiana
1996: First round vs. Chicago
1999: Conference Semifinals vs. New York
[listicle id=1403676]
[vertical-gallery id=1618135]
[vertical-gallery id=1559720]
1
1