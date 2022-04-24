The players who have been swept the most times in NBA playoffs history

Making it to the NBA playoffs is not easy. And winning games once there is even more difficult. Just ask the players on the list below made up of the men who have been swept the most times in NBA playoff history.

Shockingly enough, there are some legends on this list, including one from Spain and one who is considered one of the most dominant centers of all time.

Pau Gasol is one of two players to have been swept six times in their career. Gasol got swept as a member of three different teams, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Same with Shaquille O’Neal, who was swept as a member of the Lakers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

Gasol was swept out of the first round of the playoffs four times while O’Neal in the first round just twice.

Al Horford could join the Six Sweeps club this season if the Boston Celtics get swept this year, as it has happened to him in the playoffs five times already. Three of them came at the hands of LeBron James, who terrorized the Atlanta Hawks like no other.

Check out the list below.

Pau Gasol: Swept six times

2004: First round vs. San Antonio

2005: First round vs. Phoenix

2006: First round vs. Dallas

2011: Conference Semifinals vs. Dallas

2013: First round vs. San Antonio

2017: First round vs. Golden State

Shaquille O'Neal: Swept six times

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

1994: First round vs. Indiana

1995: NBA Finals vs. Houston

1996: Conference Finals vs. Chicago

1998: Conference Finals vs. Utah

1999: Conference Semifinals vs. San Antonio

2007: First round vs. Chicago

Buck Williams: Swept five times

AP Photo/Ron Frehm

1982: First round vs. Washington

1983: First round vs. New York

1985: First round vs. Detroit

1986: First round vs. Milwaukee

1995: First round vs. Phoenix

Mike Gminski: Swept five times

1982: First round vs. Washington

1983: First round vs. New York

1985: First round vs. Detroit

1986: First round vs. Milwaukee

1989: First round vs. New York

Paul Millsap: : Swept five times

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

2010: Conference Semifinals vs. LA Lakers

2012: First round vs. San Antonio

2015: Conference Finals vs. Cleveland

2016: Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland

2021: Conference Semifinals vs. Phoenix

Al Horford: : Swept five times

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2009: Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland

2010: Conference Semifinals vs. Orlando

2015: Conference Finals vs. Cleveland

2016: Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland

2020: First round vs. Boston

Tyrone Corbin: : Swept five times

Matthew Stockman/ALLSPORT

1986: First round vs. LA Lakers

1989: Conference Finals vs. LA Lakers

1995: First round vs. Indiana

1996: First round vs. Chicago

1999: Conference Semifinals vs. New York

