Players, Spoelstra blunt after Heat falls to 2-5. What they’re saying and what must change

Barry Jackson
·6 min read
MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who often says his team has enough, seemingly has had enough.

With Miami at 2-5, Spoelstra seems fed up with his team’s defensive disposition early in games and occasional penchant for quick shots, without much ball movement.

And with Miami looking nothing like the team that won 53 games last season, Spoelstra made one thing very clear after the Heat’s 119-113 loss Saturday at previously winless Sacramento:

“Right now, this is about the collective group, how are we going to impact this thing together to impact winning,” he said. “If we try to do it any other way, it’s going to lead to an incredible amount of frustration. Anybody that is trying to do it on their own or anybody that is trying to self will it or anybody trying to work any individual goals with this, it ain’t going to work, it ain’t going to work on either end.”

In the Golden 1 Center locker room, reaction varied.

There was Tyler Herro asking aloud what type of team the Heat wants to be.

There was Jimmy Butler insisting Miami would figure this out.

And there was Bam Adebayo saying the Heat needs to “figure out our identify.”

The Heat has a couple days to try to figure it out before Golden State visits FTX Arena on Tuesday.

“There’s always concern when you’re not winning games and games you’re capable of winning,” Kyle Lowry said. “We had a couple of winnable games” in this 2-5 start.

There was also a curious moment, when a question about Herro’s 34-point game was initially met with a distressed look by Spoelstra.

When the reporter added, “although not in a winning effort,” Spoelstra said: “That’s the most important thing,” offering nothing more.

Whether that was merely a reflection of Spoelstra’s general frustration was unclear.

Herro was blunt afterward:

“After taking five losses, especially after the first half tonight, it’s time we… lock in and decide what type of team we want to be,” Herro said. “If we’re going to just get in shootouts like in the first half [against Sacramento, when Miami fell behind 71-49], then that’s the kind of team we want to be. I know we hang our hat on defense, so we’ve got to cover for each other.”

Asked if the Heat can win shootouts and play in the 120s, Herro said: “I’m not the coach. I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

On defense, the Heat ranks 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions - unusually poor for this organization.

There are numerous factors: containment problems off the dribble, not getting back quickly enough in transition and a size disadvantage that is further exposed by the Heat’s switching defense, which has worked successfully over the years but too often this season has left wing players defending much taller players.

Kings 6-11 center Domantas Sabonis was the latest to expose those mismatches on Saturday, with 18 first-half points before foul trouble limited his impact in the second half.

Does Adebayo believe he needs to talk to Spoelstra about letting him stick more to defending the team’s biggest/best scorer?

“I’ll talk it over with Spo,” he said. “We’ll figure it out. He always does. We always seem to come together and figure it out.”

On one hand, switching capitalizes on one of Adebayo’s greatest gifts - his ability to guard every position. The question is whether the Heat should do it more selectively, to minimize the mismatches.

To Spoelstra, there’s a different issue at play.

“A handful of our games we started slow defensively and then we pick up as we get going,” he said. “That was proven to be very costly. That has to change.

“There is a stark difference to our disposition, activity, communication, effort, all of that in the second half with that desperation as opposed to the start of the game allowing so many easy baskets that just get a team into an incredible rhythm. That’s what we’ll fix.”

Herro blamed the defensive deficiencies on “not being connected, not being on a string together, lack of trust.”

On the other end, Spoelstra bemoaned the lack of ball movement at times.

“Some quick shots, ill advised shots in the first half compounded some of our defensive lapses,” he said of Saturday’s loss in Sacramento.

“We have to be way more consistent to our identity offensively. We’ve been testing the fences to see if we can do it another way. The pain of losing will get us to change it quickly. [Saturday] was probably one of our worst intentional offensive games in terms of getting the ball where we needed to go. We took some quick shots that got us in trouble. That’s more of an issue on the road.”

Asked about that, Butler said: “We take a couple quick ones, couple of bad ones. Every team does. Certain guys on every team are allowed to do that. Maybe we do need to move the ball a little more. I really don’t think offense is the problem.”

As Lowry put it, “we let our one-pass shots and no-pass shots affect us.”

The Heat is averaging 32.9 three-point attempts a game, which is 18th in the league. Last season, Miami averaged 36.8, which was 12th.

“Teams are definitely running us off [the three-point line], making things harder, making us score inside the paint or score inside the arc,” Herro said.

“There are still ways we can generate more threes. That’s up to Spo. I know he likes us to get up 35-plus threes a game. We’ve got to make a conscious effort getting those threes up and getting the ball in the right peoples’ hands to generate more threes.”

Butler said the team’s slow starts are “sad because we are capable of doing it. It does start with that starting unit. We’ve got to get back, bring the energy from the jump.”

Then Butler presented a more optimistic tone. “We’ll figure this out, just like we will figure out everything else.”

Udonis Haslem also offered a sky-isn’t-falling perspective:

“We’re going to fix all that. It’s just details. We’re a very detail oriented team. And when we don’t focus in on the details and really concentrate, then that’s what it looks like.

“We don’t just ask our players to be tapped in physically. We ask them to be tapped in mentally as well. A lot of difference coverages, a lot of different schemes. We will get it. Trust me. We will get it.”

Latest Stories

  • Heat rally falls short in loss to Sacramento Kings: Takeaways and details

    Takeaways from the Heat’s 119-113 loss on Saturday in Sacramento, dropping Miami to 2-5:

  • Embiid scores 25, hits big 3 as 76ers beat Bulls 114-109

    Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze by the Chicago Bulls 114-109 on Saturday night. Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime. The Bulls went ahead in the third quarter.

  • Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'

    "It's a big legacy to uphold, you know? And it would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld," Prince Jackson told PEOPLE of father Michael Jackson's legacy during a celebration for Thriller's 40th anniversary

  • Astros C Martin Maldonado used illegal bat in Game 1 of World Series, per report

    An Astros player broke the rules during the World Series?

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

    DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lowe

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta