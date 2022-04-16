These players with South Carolina ties still in the hunt at Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage

South Carolina golfers are in the hunt heading into the final rounds of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head this weekend.

Lucas Glover, 42, a Clemson graduate who was born in Greenville, was six under par through 11 holes in the third round Saturday, good enough for seventh place and making him the top golfer with Palmetto State ties still in the tournament.

Glover, who lives in Tequesta, Florida, has four PGA Tour wins including the 2009 U.S.Open.

Bill Haas, 39, of Greenville, was four under par and tied for 34 through Saturday’s third round. Haas has amassed six PGA tour titles since turning professional in 2004, including the 2011 FedExCup.

Matthew NeSmith of Aikin was four under par and five strokes off the lead heading into Saturday, when his third round began at 12:50 p.m.

Lucas Glover on the 1st hole during the 3rd round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday April 16 2022 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

The 28-year-old University of South Carolina graduate, NeSmith, who shot 70 & 68 in the first two rounds, was tied for 32nd.

Harbour Town Golf Links is a special place for NeSmith. In 2018, NeSmith proposed to Abigail, now his wife, on the 18th green.

NeSmith had a strong 2021, recording seven top-25 finishes and making the cut in 16 of 29 starts, including the Waste Management Phoenix Open where he tied for seventh.

In 2021, NeSmith tied for 48th at the RBC Heritage and tied for 33rd in 2020.

Here’s three other players with ties to the Palmetto State who still are competing in the RBC Heritage heading into the final two rounds of play, which concludes Sunday:

▪ Ben Martin, 34, who also went to Clemson, was 4 under and tied for 34th after completing Saturday’s third round. Martin, who was born in Greenwood, S.C., lives on Kiawah Island. He has one PGA Tour win.

Ben Martin on the 16th hole during the 3rd round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday, April 16 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

▪ Jonathan Byrd, 44, of St. Simons Island Georgia, who was born in Anderson, South Carolina, was plus 7, in 71st place after completing his third round Saturday. The Clemson University graduate has five PGA Tour victories.

▪ Doc Redman, 24, of Raleigh, a Clemson graduate, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, tied for 46th at 3 under par through 16 holes of the third round.

Patrick Cantlay of Jupiter, Foridla, the 2021 PGA Tour player of the year and winner of the FedEdCup title, began third-round play Saturday in the lead at 9 under par. He was not scheduled to tee off until 2 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood of England was in second place at 8 under par through 17 holes of the third round. He had birdies on seven of those holes. Harold Varner III of Charlotte was tied for second. He birdied five of his first nine holes.

The field was winnowed to 71 players Friday.

Columbia natives Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan, Kevin Kisner of Aiken and Bryson Nimmer of Bluffton did not make the cut.