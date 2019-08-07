Player's Own Voice podcast: Erica Wiebe's no-holds-barred take on the oldest sport

When the irrepressible Erica Wiebe wrestled her way to gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, she opened up a world of new opportunity and responsibility.

The opportunities were obvious — a vivacious gold-medal winner like herself would tempt a variety of sponsors.

What is surprising perhaps is the new responsibility that came as the free-spirited freestyle wrestler quickly became a role model and mentor for young women, who can now see themselves in the world's oldest sport.

Despite all the success, Wiebe learned that it can sometimes be lonely at the top of the podium.

Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Bucsis takes a timely visit with Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe.

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to Erica Wiebe and earlier guests this season, subscribe for free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your other podcasts.