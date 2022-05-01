The players with the most sweeps in NBA playoffs history
We have already taken a look at the players to have been swept the most in the NBA playoffs all-time, a list led by Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol.
Today, we’re taking it in the opposite direction, as we have decided to look at the players with the most NBA playoff sweeps under their belt.
As you’ll see, this list is led by the Showtime Lakers, then by LeBron James and then by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Co.
Check out how the numbers break down below.
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Sweeps: 13
Series played: 49
2. Byron Scott
Stephen Dunn /Allsport
Sweeps: 12
Series played: 38
3. Magic Johnson
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Sweeps: 12
Series played: 40
4. LeBron James
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Sweeps: 12
Series played: 50
5. Michael Cooper
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Sweeps: 11
Series played: 35
6. James Worthy
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Sweeps: 10
Series played: 30
7. AC Green
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Sweeps: 10
Series played: 32
8. Dennis Rodman
BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images
Sweeps: 10
Series played: 35
9. Horace Grant
Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport
Sweeps: 10
Series played: 36
10. Scottie Pippen
Jonathan Daniel /AllSport
Sweeps: 10
Series played: 43
11. Michael Jordan
Jamie Squire /Allsport
Sweeps: Nine
Series played: 37
12. Tim Duncan
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Sweeps: Nine
Series played: 48
