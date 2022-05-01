The players with the most sweeps in NBA playoffs history

HoopsHype staff
·1 min read

We have already taken a look at the players to have been swept the most in the NBA playoffs all-time, a list led by Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol.

Today, we’re taking it in the opposite direction, as we have decided to look at the players with the most NBA playoff sweeps under their belt.

As you’ll see, this list is led by the Showtime Lakers, then by LeBron James and then by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Co.

Check out how the numbers break down below.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Magic Johnson Lakers
Sweeps: 13
Series played: 49

2. Byron Scott

Byron Scott
Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Sweeps: 12
Series played: 38

3. Magic Johnson

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sweeps: 12
Series played: 40

4. LeBron James

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Sweeps: 12
Series played: 50

5. Michael Cooper

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Sweeps: 11
Series played: 35

6. James Worthy

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Sweeps: 10
Series played: 30

7. AC Green

AC Green
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Sweeps: 10
Series played: 32

8. Dennis Rodman

BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images

Sweeps: 10
Series played: 35

9. Horace Grant

Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport

Sweeps: 10
Series played: 36

10. Scottie Pippen

Jonathan Daniel /AllSport

Sweeps: 10
Series played: 43

11. Michael Jordan

Jamie Squire /Allsport

Sweeps: Nine
Series played: 37

12. Tim Duncan

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Sweeps: Nine
Series played: 48

