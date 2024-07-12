The players leading England’s ‘God squad’

England will face Spain at 8pm in the final of Euro 2024 - AFP

Marc Guéhi, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Ivan Toney may come from different clubs, but they have something crucial in common. They are all proud and paid-up members of England’s “God squad”.

While attendance in the Church of England is in precipitous decline, English football is bucking the trend. A number of players openly profess to having a Christian faith. “Within English football, there are a lot more players of faith now than there have ever been,” says Matt Baker, director of Sports Chaplaincy for England, who provides pastoral support to players in the Premier League and the EFL. “I see that and other chaplains see that as well.”

The Euro 2020 lineup included Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, both strong believers, but this year’s England team is likely to be the most religious in decades. Even a few years ago, the idea that top flight British football players would put Christianity front and centre in this way would have seemed highly improbable. But that is no longer the case.

This religious renaissance is widespread across the Premier League and EFL. As well as Sterling and Rashford, there is Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, Millwall’s Wes Harding, and the former midfielder John Bostock (Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur), who has set up an organisation and clothing brand called Ballers in God.

“There isn’t really a team now which doesn’t have Christian coaches and/or players in it,” says Graham Daniels, a former professional footballer, director of Cambridge United FC and the general director of the charity Christians in Sport. “That’s a complete sea-change over the last 25 years, but the momentum has particularly been in the last five.”

Bukayo Saka’s Instagram page, which has 6.4 million followers, proudly proclaims that he is “God’s Child”. “For me, it’s really important to have the presence of God in me all the time,” he previously said. “It gives me more confidence to know that God’s plan is perfect, so I can go on the pitch and know that God has my back.”

Ona wing and a prayer: Saka helped level the goal tally in England's quarter-final against Switzerland - Getty Images

Twenty-two-year-old Saka, who grew up in a devoutly Christian household in Ealing, West London, attended the Kingsborough Centre, a pentecostal church in Uxbridge, until he and his family moved to Hertfordshire to be closer to the Arsenal training ground.

He says his well-thumbed study Bible, a gift from his Dad, is one of the things he couldn’t live without. “I try to read it every night before I go to bed,” he said. “I try [to] memorise the messages and take it into my life.”

Saka has maintained close links with his Christian primary school, the Edward Betham CofE Primary School in Greenford, where he continues to inspire pupils. “Bukayo has talked about the importance of his faith; he mentioned it again after the quarter-final victory over Switzerland,” says its headmistress, Caroline Chamberlain. “At school last Monday, we talked about how his faith in God has supported him to deal with setbacks and overcome challenges. What better kind of person is there to inspire our pupils than someone who attended their school?”

It is a faith Saka shares with Crystal Palace’s 23-year-old Marc Guéhi. Despite the Euros being his major tournament debut, Guéhi has been said to show a calmness and maturity beyond his years, which he credits to his Christian belief.

The gospel according to Marc: The centre-back has made 16 senior England appearances - Getty Images

“I’ve grown up loving God and when I have had the chance, I still go to church with my family, and my faith is definitely a big part of my life,” he said in an interview in 2021. “Faith is everything that I’m involved with, really; even in football, where I’m trying to be a role model and show God’s graciousness and God’s glory through my life.”

Guéhi was born in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, and moved to southeast London when he was a year-old. Growing up in Lewisham, his nascent football career with the Cray Wanderers came second to attending the church on Sundays, where his father John is a lay preacher and Guéhi sometimes still plays the drums.

His Crystal Palace teammate Eberchi Eze is another member of the squad. He says his Christian faith is “hugely important” and he “thanks God every day”. Eze is regularly seen making a cross gesture on the pitch. “I’ve grown up in a Christian household, regularly going to church,” he said. “It allows me to regulate myself and put things into perspective.” And 26-year-old Ivan Toney wears his faith on his back, rather than on his sleeve, with a large tattoo of the Ten Commandments. He has previously said he prays before every game.

Sign of the cross: Eze is known to make food deliveries to churches around Lewisham on Sundays - Getty Images

It is no coincidence that these players are Black British and either immigrants themselves or the children of immigrants. “I don’t think we can tell the story of faith within the England team without talking about the past few decades of immigration to the UK,” explains Chine McDonald, director of the religion and society think tank Theos. “It’s notable that the Christian England players tend to be of [African or] Afro-Caribbean heritage. Their parents and families would be much more likely to have a Christian faith than their white counterparts.”

While Church of England congregations have decreased by 20 per cent since 2019, “the fastest growing churches tend to be evangelical churches or pentecostal churches,” McDonald says. Research from Theos explores how London is the most religious city in the UK, “and that’s primarily because of immigration and London being much more ethnically diverse. The trend among white younger people is that they are much more distant from any kind of religious affiliation.” New pentecostal churches, like the one Saka was raised in, appear all the time and are experiencing counter-cultural growth.

In any case, sportspeople are more “superstitious,” says McDonald. Even among non-religious players, “there’s a lot of signing the cross, kissing the pitch, or pointing to God after scoring a goal,” she says. “I think regardless of whether these sportspeople themselves are affiliated with a religious tradition, what this demonstrates is the human belief and attraction to the supernatural as a way to make sense of your fortune and your future.”

A young Ivan Toney, playing for Shrewsbury in 2016, says a prayer as he enters the pitch - Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty

Saka was subjected to racist abuse after missing the decisive penalty in the Euro 2020 final and cited his faith as a grounding force that helped him through. After England defeated Switzerland last Saturday, he said: “I have faith in God, you know, to come back from something like that was really difficult but I used it to make me stronger, and today I took the chance.”

Indeed, evidence suggests that faith of any kind helps professional sports players both on and off the pitch. Daniels completed a PhD in religious faith in elite sport, and found that “people of faith, and people who come to faith during a high-level career find their identity doesn’t depend on their [sporting] achievement.”

This helps them maintain perspective: “Typically young players are promised the earth and there comes a time where they realise your football achievements can’t give you profound satisfaction – you will get injured, there comes a time when you’re deselected, you will retire,” he says.

Baker agrees. “Over the years I’ve got to know a number of Christian players, and they would say that having a faith helps them – they take their faith out onto the pitch with them,” he says. “Some would say that it does give them peace and settles them, being out there in the hubbub of the stadium. It helps them keep that sense of perspective.”

Raheem Sterling said it best, reflecting on the two things that have kept him on the straight and narrow: “Thank God I had football.”