Players fully behind Gatland - Wainwright

Aaron Wainwright was one of only two players in the Wales matchday squad against Australia with 50 caps

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v South Africa

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick off: 17:40 GMT

Aaron Wainwright insists the Wales squad are fully behind head coach Warren Gatland despite their record losing run.

The number eight, a try-scorer against Australia, has been one of the few shining lights for Wales throughout a so-far winless 2024.

Wales have a last chance to halt their run of 11 losses - against South Africa on Saturday - and avoid a first calendar year without a win since 1937.

While few will give Warren Gatland's side much hope against the double world champions, Wainwright said it is the perfect opportunity to prove the Wales camp is still unified.

"We're 100% all still together. It's the players who are out there on the pitch, so we have to step up," said Wainwright.

"As players, we need to really put our mark down going into next week.

"We've got ourselves into this, so we are the ones that are going to have to get ourselves out of it."

The Dragons forward added: "We have senior figures in the group that keep relaying the message that we need to keep believing in ourselves because, on our day, we can beat any team.

"We're in a tough period but what a great chance [against South Africa] to finish the campaign on a high.

"That's the motivation for all the boys, to get back to winning ways and give the fans something to cheer about."

The final whistle on Sunday was met by boos from some of those Wales supporters who had not already left the Principality Stadium.

A record 52-20 scoreline against Australia was just the latest low point in a miserable year for Wales and Gatland.

"I understand the crowd reaction," said Wainwright.

"If I put myself in that position and I was a fan and my team had been on a losing streak, I would be disappointed and upset.

"We want to win, perform and give the fans something to get excited about, to get Welsh rugby back in a positive light and get out of this hole we are in."

Wainwright looks set to be the most experienced player in the Wales team on Saturday as they await an update on Adam Beard's leg injury.