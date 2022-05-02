Some players drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs have picked their jersey numbers

It’s unlikely the Chiefs will be bringing back defensive end Melvin Ingram, who after arriving following a trade had a big impact on the defense despite not posting flashy stats.

If Ingram should end up back in Kansas City, he won’t be wearing the same jersey number. His No. 24 appears to be going to wide receiver Skyy Moore, who was selected Friday in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Moore was one of four players drafted by the Chiefs to reveal the jersey he will wear with his new team. Here’s a look at the players who picked their numbers.

First-round picks

The Chiefs shared a photo of cornerback Trent McDuffie (No. 21) and defensive end George Karlaftis (No. 56). Both were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Skyy Moore

The new Chiefs wide receiver shared a look at his Kansas City jersey on social media. He also wore No. 24 at Western Michigan.

Looks like Skyy Moore is the new #24 (per his IG) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Ildwp67rk4 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 30, 2022

Leo Chenal

Safety Daniel Sorensen is now with the New Orleans Saints (where he’ll be teammates with Tyrann Mathieu). Sorensen will wear jersey No. 28 in New Orleans, but his old No. 49 was claimed by linebacker Leo Chenal. The former Wisconsin star was selected by the Chiefs in the third round, and he shared a photo of his new jersey number on social media.