The Players Championship: Odds, favorites to win at TPC Sawgrass

It's no wonder that The Players Championship is considered the PGA Tour's unofficial "fifth major." The list of early co-favorites to win the 2018 tournament at TPC Sawgrass reads like late-season FedExCup standings: Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are co-favorites as 16/1 odds, followed by Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler at 18/1.

Even better, past FedExCup champs Thomas, Spieth and McIlroy will be grouped together in Rounds 1 and 2. And don't forget Tiger Woods (25/1) and Phil Mickelson (35/1), who will be grouped with fellow Players champion Fowler on Thursday and Friday, making for must-see golf in the early rounds.

MORE: The Players Championship leaderboard

Here's a look at the early odds to win the 2018 Players Championship, according to Vegas Insider (odds as of May 9).

The Players Championship odds

Dustin Johnson 18/1

Jason Day 16/1 Jordan Spieth 16/1 Justin Thomas 16/1 Rory McIlroy 16/1 Dustin Johnson 18/1 Rickie Fowler 18/1 Jon Rahm 22/1 Tiger Woods 25/1 Henrik Stenson 28/1 Justin Rose 28/1 Patrick Reed 30/1 Phil Mickelson 35/1 Sergio Garcia 40/1 Bryson Dechambeau 45/1 Hideki Matsuyama 45/1 Billy Horschel 50/1 Patrick Cantlay 55/1 Tommy Fleetwood 55/1 Alex Noren 60/1 Emiliano Grillo 60/1 Francesco Molinari 60/1 Matt Kuchar 60/1 Tony Finau 60/1 Zach Johnson 60/1 Bubba Watson 65/1 Cameron Smith 65/1 Marc Leishman 65/1 Ian Poulter 70/1 Kevin Kisner 70/1 Branden Grace 75/1 Louis Oosthuizen 85/1 Brooks Koepka 90/1 Luke List 90/1 Si Woo Kim 90/1 Brian Harman 100/1 Charl Schwartzel 100/1 Daniel Berge 100/1 Kyle Stanley 100/1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 100/1 Tyrrell Hatton 100/1 Webb Simpson 100/1 Chesson Hadley 110/1 Nick Watney 110/1 Russell Henley 110/1 Kevin Chappell 120/1 Adam Hadwin 125/1 Ryan Moore 130/1 Xander Schauffele 130/1 Charley Hoffman 140/1 Gary Woodland 140/1 Adam Scott 150/1 Brendan Steele 150/1 Chris Kirk 150/1 Kevin Streelman 150/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 160/1 Martin Laird 170/1 Pat Perez 170/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 190/1 Brandt Snedeker 200/1 Alexander Levy 210/1 Beau Hossler 210/1 Byeong Hun An 210/1 Martin Kaymer 210/1 Ollie Schniederjans 210/1 Jimmy Walker 220/1 Kevin Na 220/1 Satoshi Kodaira 230/1 Charles Howell III 250/1 Haotong Li 250/1 Harris English 250/1 J.B. Holmes 250/1 Jason Dufner 250/1 Lucas Glover 250/1 Ross Fisher 250/1 Shane Lowry 250/1 Andrew Landry 300/1 David Lingmerth 300/1 Patrick Rodgers 300/1 Russell Knox 300/1 Sean O'Hair 300/1 Bud Cauley 350/1 Chez Reavie 350/1 Jamie Lovemark 350/1 John Huh 350/1 Keegan Bradley 350/1 Patton Kizzire 350/1 Scott Piercy 350/1 Bill Haas 400/1 Grayson Murray 400/1 Ryan Palmer 400/1 Steve Stricker 450/1 William McGirt 450/1 Austin Cook 500/1 Hudson Swafford 500/1 Jason Kokrak 500/1 Rory Sabbatini 500/1 Ted Potter Jr. 500/1 Jhonattan Vegas 550/1 Scott Brown 550/1 Trey Mullinax 550/1 Wesley Bryan 550/1 Ben Martin 600/1 Jonas Blixt 600/1 James Hahn 650/1 Anirban Lahiri 750/1 Blayne Barber 750/1 Brandon Harkins 750/1 Brian Gay 750/1 Brice Garnett 750/1 C.T. Pan 750/1 Chad Campbell 750/1 Chris Stroud 750/1 Cody Gribble 750/1 D.A. Points 750/1 Danny Lee 750/1 Danny Willett 750/1 Derek Fathauer 750/1 Dominic Bozzelli 750/1 Geoff Ogilvy 750/1 Harold Varner III 750/1 J.J. Henry 750/1 J.J. Spaun 750/1 Kelly Kraft 750/1 Kevin Tway 750/1 Mackenzie Hughes 750/1 Martin Flores 750/1 Michael Kim 750/1 Michael Thompson 750/1 Nick Taylor 750/1 Richy Werenski 750/1 Robert Garrigus 750/1 Robert Streb 750/1 Rod Pampling 750/1 Ryan Armour 750/1 Ryan Blaum 750/1 Scott McCarron 750/1 Scott Stallings 750/1 Stewart Cink 750/1 Sung Kang 750/1 Tom Hoge 750/1 Tyrone Van Aswegen 750/1 Vaughn Taylor 750/1 Whee Kim 750/1

Story Continues

*The Players odds updated May 9.