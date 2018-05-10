The Players Championship: Odds, favorites to win at TPC Sawgrass
It's no wonder that The Players Championship is considered the PGA Tour's unofficial "fifth major." The list of early co-favorites to win the 2018 tournament at TPC Sawgrass reads like late-season FedExCup standings: Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are co-favorites as 16/1 odds, followed by Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler at 18/1.
Even better, past FedExCup champs Thomas, Spieth and McIlroy will be grouped together in Rounds 1 and 2. And don't forget Tiger Woods (25/1) and Phil Mickelson (35/1), who will be grouped with fellow Players champion Fowler on Thursday and Friday, making for must-see golf in the early rounds.
MORE: The Players Championship leaderboard
Here's a look at the early odds to win the 2018 Players Championship, according to Vegas Insider (odds as of May 9).
The Players Championship odds
Dustin Johnson 18/1
Jason Day
16/1
Jordan Spieth
16/1
Justin Thomas
16/1
Rory McIlroy
16/1
Dustin Johnson
18/1
Rickie Fowler
18/1
Jon Rahm
22/1
Tiger Woods
25/1
Henrik Stenson
28/1
Justin Rose
28/1
Patrick Reed
30/1
Phil Mickelson
35/1
Sergio Garcia
40/1
Bryson Dechambeau
45/1
Hideki Matsuyama
45/1
Billy Horschel
50/1
Patrick Cantlay
55/1
Tommy Fleetwood
55/1
Alex Noren
60/1
Emiliano Grillo
60/1
Francesco Molinari
60/1
Matt Kuchar
60/1
Tony Finau
60/1
Zach Johnson
60/1
Bubba Watson
65/1
Cameron Smith
65/1
Marc Leishman
65/1
Ian Poulter
70/1
Kevin Kisner
70/1
Branden Grace
75/1
Louis Oosthuizen
85/1
Brooks Koepka
90/1
Luke List
90/1
Si Woo Kim
90/1
Brian Harman
100/1
Charl Schwartzel
100/1
Daniel Berge
100/1
Kyle Stanley
100/1
Rafa Cabrera Bello
100/1
Tyrrell Hatton
100/1
Webb Simpson
100/1
Chesson Hadley
110/1
Nick Watney
110/1
Russell Henley
110/1
Kevin Chappell
120/1
Adam Hadwin
125/1
Ryan Moore
130/1
Xander Schauffele
130/1
Charley Hoffman
140/1
Gary Woodland
140/1
Adam Scott
150/1
Brendan Steele
150/1
Chris Kirk
150/1
Kevin Streelman
150/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick
160/1
Martin Laird
170/1
Pat Perez
170/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
190/1
Brandt Snedeker
200/1
Alexander Levy
210/1
Beau Hossler
210/1
Byeong Hun An
210/1
Martin Kaymer
210/1
Ollie Schniederjans
210/1
Jimmy Walker
220/1
Kevin Na
220/1
Satoshi Kodaira
230/1
Charles Howell III
250/1
Haotong Li
250/1
Harris English
250/1
J.B. Holmes
250/1
Jason Dufner
250/1
Lucas Glover
250/1
Ross Fisher
250/1
Shane Lowry
250/1
Andrew Landry
300/1
David Lingmerth
300/1
Patrick Rodgers
300/1
Russell Knox
300/1
Sean O'Hair
300/1
Bud Cauley
350/1
Chez Reavie
350/1
Jamie Lovemark
350/1
John Huh
350/1
Keegan Bradley
350/1
Patton Kizzire
350/1
Scott Piercy
350/1
Bill Haas
400/1
Grayson Murray
400/1
Ryan Palmer
400/1
Steve Stricker
450/1
William McGirt
450/1
Austin Cook
500/1
Hudson Swafford
500/1
Jason Kokrak
500/1
Rory Sabbatini
500/1
Ted Potter Jr.
500/1
Jhonattan Vegas
550/1
Scott Brown
550/1
Trey Mullinax
550/1
Wesley Bryan
550/1
Ben Martin
600/1
Jonas Blixt
600/1
James Hahn
650/1
Anirban Lahiri
750/1
Blayne Barber
750/1
Brandon Harkins
750/1
Brian Gay
750/1
Brice Garnett
750/1
C.T. Pan
750/1
Chad Campbell
750/1
Chris Stroud
750/1
Cody Gribble
750/1
D.A. Points
750/1
Danny Lee
750/1
Danny Willett
750/1
Derek Fathauer
750/1
Dominic Bozzelli
750/1
Geoff Ogilvy
750/1
Harold Varner III
750/1
J.J. Henry
750/1
J.J. Spaun
750/1
Kelly Kraft
750/1
Kevin Tway
750/1
Mackenzie Hughes
750/1
Martin Flores
750/1
Michael Kim
750/1
Michael Thompson
750/1
Nick Taylor
750/1
Richy Werenski
750/1
Robert Garrigus
750/1
Robert Streb
750/1
Rod Pampling
750/1
Ryan Armour
750/1
Ryan Blaum
750/1
Scott McCarron
750/1
Scott Stallings
750/1
Stewart Cink
750/1
Sung Kang
750/1
Tom Hoge
750/1
Tyrone Van Aswegen
750/1
Vaughn Taylor
750/1
Whee Kim
750/1
*The Players odds updated May 9.