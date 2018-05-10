The Players Championship: Odds, favorites to win at TPC Sawgrass

Sporting News
The co-favorites to win the 2018 Players Championship include some of golf&#39;s biggest names, and Tiger Woods isn&#39;t far behind.

It's no wonder that The Players Championship is considered the PGA Tour's unofficial "fifth major." The list of early co-favorites to win the 2018 tournament at TPC Sawgrass reads like late-season FedExCup standings: Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are co-favorites as 16/1 odds, followed by Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler at 18/1.

Even better, past FedExCup champs Thomas, Spieth and McIlroy will be grouped together in Rounds 1 and 2. And don't forget Tiger Woods (25/1) and Phil Mickelson (35/1), who will be grouped with fellow Players champion Fowler on Thursday and Friday, making for must-see golf in the early rounds.

Here's a look at the early odds to win the 2018 Players Championship, according to Vegas Insider (odds as of May 9).

The Players Championship odds

Dustin Johnson 18/1

Jason Day

16/1

Jordan Spieth

16/1

Justin Thomas

16/1

Rory McIlroy

16/1

Dustin Johnson

18/1

Rickie Fowler

18/1

Jon Rahm

22/1

Tiger Woods

25/1

Henrik Stenson

28/1

Justin Rose

28/1

Patrick Reed

30/1

Phil Mickelson

35/1

Sergio Garcia

40/1

Bryson Dechambeau

45/1

Hideki Matsuyama

45/1

Billy Horschel

50/1

Patrick Cantlay

55/1

Tommy Fleetwood

55/1

Alex Noren

60/1

Emiliano Grillo

60/1

Francesco Molinari

60/1

Matt Kuchar

60/1

Tony Finau

60/1

Zach Johnson

60/1

Bubba Watson

65/1

Cameron Smith

65/1

Marc Leishman

65/1

Ian Poulter

70/1

Kevin Kisner

70/1

Branden Grace

75/1

Louis Oosthuizen

85/1

Brooks Koepka

90/1

Luke List

90/1

Si Woo Kim

90/1

Brian Harman

100/1

Charl Schwartzel

100/1

Daniel Berge

100/1

Kyle Stanley

100/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello

100/1

Tyrrell Hatton

100/1

Webb Simpson

100/1

Chesson Hadley

110/1

Nick Watney

110/1

Russell Henley

110/1

Kevin Chappell

120/1

Adam Hadwin

125/1

Ryan Moore

130/1

Xander Schauffele

130/1

Charley Hoffman

140/1

Gary Woodland

140/1

Adam Scott

150/1

Brendan Steele

150/1

Chris Kirk

150/1

Kevin Streelman

150/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick

160/1

Martin Laird

170/1

Pat Perez

170/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

190/1

Brandt Snedeker

200/1

Alexander Levy

210/1

Beau Hossler

210/1

Byeong Hun An

210/1

Martin Kaymer

210/1

Ollie Schniederjans

210/1

Jimmy Walker

220/1

Kevin Na

220/1

Satoshi Kodaira

230/1

Charles Howell III

250/1

Haotong Li

250/1

Harris English

250/1

J.B. Holmes

250/1

Jason Dufner

250/1

Lucas Glover

250/1

Ross Fisher

250/1

Shane Lowry

250/1

Andrew Landry

300/1

David Lingmerth

300/1

Patrick Rodgers

300/1

Russell Knox

300/1

Sean O'Hair

300/1

Bud Cauley

350/1

Chez Reavie

350/1

Jamie Lovemark

350/1

John Huh

350/1

Keegan Bradley

350/1

Patton Kizzire

350/1

Scott Piercy

350/1

Bill Haas

400/1

Grayson Murray

400/1

Ryan Palmer

400/1

Steve Stricker

450/1

William McGirt

450/1

Austin Cook

500/1

Hudson Swafford

500/1

Jason Kokrak

500/1

Rory Sabbatini

500/1

Ted Potter Jr.

500/1

Jhonattan Vegas

550/1

Scott Brown

550/1

Trey Mullinax

550/1

Wesley Bryan

550/1

Ben Martin

600/1

Jonas Blixt

600/1

James Hahn

650/1

Anirban Lahiri

750/1

Blayne Barber

750/1

Brandon Harkins

750/1

Brian Gay

750/1

Brice Garnett

750/1

C.T. Pan

750/1

Chad Campbell

750/1

Chris Stroud

750/1

Cody Gribble

750/1

D.A. Points

750/1

Danny Lee

750/1

Danny Willett

750/1

Derek Fathauer

750/1

Dominic Bozzelli

750/1

Geoff Ogilvy

750/1

Harold Varner III

750/1

J.J. Henry

750/1

J.J. Spaun

750/1

Kelly Kraft

750/1

Kevin Tway

750/1

Mackenzie Hughes

750/1

Martin Flores

750/1

Michael Kim

750/1

Michael Thompson

750/1

Nick Taylor

750/1

Richy Werenski

750/1

Robert Garrigus

750/1

Robert Streb

750/1

Rod Pampling

750/1

Ryan Armour

750/1

Ryan Blaum

750/1

Scott McCarron

750/1

Scott Stallings

750/1

Stewart Cink

750/1

Sung Kang

750/1

Tom Hoge

750/1

Tyrone Van Aswegen

750/1

Vaughn Taylor

750/1

Whee Kim

750/1

*The Players odds updated May 9.

