Players Championship leaderboard 2020: Live golf scores, results from Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy is on top of the world as the 2020 golf season swings into high gear this weekend with the Players Championship.

McIlroy, the defending 2019 champion at TPC Sawgrass, looks to become the first repeat winner in the history of the PGA Tour's so-called "fifth major." He's yet to win in 2020, but the Northern Irishman is still planted firmly at No. 1 in the World Golf Ranking having finished top five in four consecutive tournaments to start the year.

McIlroy is the biggest name in the Players field, which doesn't include an injured Tiger Woods. But life at the top could become crowded quickly with 47 of the world's top 50 golfers in competition in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. McIlroy tees off with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka at 1:51 p.m. ET Thursday.

Follow live scores from each round of the 2020 Players Championship with our leaderboard, along with updated tee times and TV information.

How to watch the Players Championship

TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel

Live stream: PGA Tour Live

NBC and the Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of the Players Championship in 2020. The tournament airs exclusively on Golf Channel for the first two days, before shifting to NBC for the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. You can stream the Players on PGA Tour Live, which offers early coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. ET daily.

Date Time TV channel Thursday, March 12 1-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel Friday, March 13 1-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel Saturday, March 14 2-7 p.m. ET NBC Sunday, March 15 1-6 p.m. ET NBC

Players Championship tee times

Thursday's featured group includes the three top players in the World Golf Ranking: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka. They tee off at 1:51 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete list of Players Championship tee times for Round 1.

Round 1: Thursday, March 12