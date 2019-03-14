Players Championship 2019: Watch Ryan Moore's incredible slam dunk hole-in-one on No. 17

It's been well established that the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is arguably the most daunting shot in golf. On the flip side, the stadium seating and a festive crowd provide the perfect setting for a potential hole-in-one. And while the trainwrecks have far outnumbered the aces at the infamous par 3, fans have seen several 1s recorded there through the years.

But they've never seen anything quite like what Ryan Moore did on Thursday.

In the opening round of the 2019 Players Championship, Moore made one of the loudest holes-in-one ever, literally rattling his tee shot off the flagstick on the fly and into the cup. Check it out:

Of course, this recalls Fred Couples' famous slam dunk on the same hole in 1999. However, that shot was only for a par after Freddie had rinsed his first shot.

Funny enough, Emiliano Grillo hit a similar shot minutes before, but his ball bounced to the fringe and he settled for par. Golf gods, am I right?

Moore's hole-in-one is the ninth on No. 17 in Players history, but the third in the past four years. Willy Wilcox ended a 14-year ace drought in 2016 and Sergio Garcia made one in 2017.

This is the first time, however, that there has been an ace on 17 on the same day of an albatross at TPC Sawgrass. Earlier on Thursday, Harris English made a 2 on the par-5 11th by holing his approach from 236 yards.

