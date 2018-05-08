Players Championship 2018: Record purse, winning payout up for grabs at TPC Sawgrass

Officially, the Players Championship isn't a major. But that doesn't mean it can't pay like one.

Always one of the most lucrative tournaments in pro golf, on Monday the PGA Tour announced another increase to the prize money for its flagship event, raising the purse from $10.5 million to $11 million. That means this week's winner at TPC Sawgrass will walk away with a cool $1.98 million.

If you're wondering why the top prize isn't an even $2 million, it's because that's what the standard PGA Tour winning payout of 18 percent comes to. And it's a figure that equals what Patrick Reed earned for his win at the Masters last month. Currently, only the U.S. Open has a larger purse ($12 million) and 1st-place prize ($2.16 million).

Si Woo Kim only pocketed $1.89 million for his Players victory last year. Poor guy.

Anyway, here's a look at how some of the other payouts break down:

2nd -- $1.188 million

3rd -- $748,000

4th -- $528,000

5th -- $440,000

6th -- $396,000

7th -- $368,500

8th -- $341,000

9th -- $319,000

10th -- $297,000

15th -- $198,000

20th -- $143,000

25th -- $96,800

30th -- $74,800

40th -- $47,300

50th -- $27,720





























Not too shabby. Of course, you can really stretch your dollar if you fly coach home like Si Woo Kim did last year.

