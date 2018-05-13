The Players Championship 2018: Brooks Koepka one-hops albatross on 16th hole, ties course record

Brooks Koepka sank an improbable shot Sunday at The Players Championship.

Koepka registered an albatross (double-eagle) on the 16th hole in the tournament’s final round when his second shot from 208 yards away bounced once off the green and into the cup.

Here it is!@BKoepka one-hops in his second shot at the par-5 16th for an ALBATROSS!!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/WkILTIl7VQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018

Koepka’s albatross was just the second ever to be recorded on the par-5 hole in Players Championship history, according to PGA.com.

Koepka shot nine-under (63) during his round Sunday to jump all the way up into a tie for third on the leaderboard.

Koepka had a chance to set the course record with a birdie putt on the 18th hole, but his shot lipped out. However, he recorded a par on his next putt to tie the record.

Koepka finished The Players Championship at 11-under overall. He entered the tournament in 11th place of the Official World Golf Rankings.