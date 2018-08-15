Players, caddies to wear bright yellow hats to honor Jarrod Lyle at Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship marked the last official PGA Tour appearance for Jarrod Lyle, who passed away last week after a lengthy battle with leukemia. The tournament will honor the beloved Aussie in a number of manners in Greensboro this week, highlighted by a Lyle-themed display on the first tee at Sedgefield. Lyle's fellow players will be doing their part as well.

Each player has be given a yellow cap in their locker to wear in memory of Lyle, who would often don a bright banana-colored bucket hat. Caddies have also received the hats—provided by Titleist, one of Lyle's sponsors—which feature Lyle's initials stitched on the back.

At the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and last week's PGA Championship, many players wore yellow ribbons in tribute to Lyle, while Rickie Fowler ditched his planned scripting for a yellow shirt in the first round at Bellerive. More importantly, the tour is supporting Lyle's family in more than just fashion choice, with Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and a wave of others donating to a fund set up for the education of Lyle's daughters. For those seeking to help Lyle and his family, click here to contribute.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS